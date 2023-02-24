Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Thursday weighed in on the opposition by some St. John residents to a land swap with the National Park Service that would pave the way for a new pre-K through 12th grade school.
The majority of residents who attended a virtual meeting Tuesday night were against the swap, preferring that the NPS donate the land.
On Thursday, during a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the new Arthur A. Richards pre-K-8th grade school on St. Croix, Bryan urged St. Johnians to “act now to provide a school for students on St. John,” according to a news release Thursday night.
“When I hear what is going on St. John with people protesting against the land swap and the school, I remember we’ve been talking about that school for 20 years,” Bryan said. “The fact of the matter is that we have to consider the options that are before us when we move forward. We can’t consider options that are not before us.
The governor noted that priority should be for building a school on St. John and, while a land swap is not the ideal solution he would want, it can make the school a reality now and that letting this opportunity pass by could result in another decade before a better solution is found.
“I don’t like the fact that we have to swap out land with the National Park. Who likes that?” Bryan said. “But guess what, it’s either do that now or do nothing at all. And that’s what we have to remember, it’s either that, or nothing at all. Because we’ll be sitting and spinning our wheels and wishing on the wind that it will happen, and 40 years from now when this new school is falling apart, we still won’t have one on St. John.”
Education Commissioner Dionne Wells-Hedrington, who was present at Thursday’s groundbreaking, also asked for community buy-in during remarks at a virtual meeting on the land swap.
According to Wells-Hedrington, she had to commute to St. Thomas for high school and “my children had to endure it, and I don’t want my grandchildren to have to endure it” and urged residents to reconsider.
V.I. National Park Superintendent Nigel Fields meantime has said the NPS has extended a deadline to March 15 for individuals to submit comments on the proposed land swap via email to russell_webb@nps.gov. Written comments can be dropped off at the VINP’s visitors center. For details on the land swap process, visit parkplanning.nps.gov/stjohnlandexchange.