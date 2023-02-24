Groundbreaking

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. speaks at the groundbreaking for the new Arthur Richards K- School

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Thursday weighed in on the opposition by some St. John residents to a land swap with the National Park Service that would pave the way for a new pre-K through 12th grade school.

The majority of residents who attended a virtual meeting Tuesday night were against the swap, preferring that the NPS donate the land.