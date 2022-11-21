A spokesman for Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said Monday that Government House is in discussions with the St. Croix refinery’s new owners about the dilapidated facility, which Environmental Protection Agency inspectors warned is so poorly maintained that major components may fail, “resulting in a catastrophic release” of dangerous chemicals.

The EPA released an inspection report last month that documented numerous troubling findings, and warned that “these conditions demonstrate a risk of imminent release of extremely hazardous substances. Because of this degree of corrosion, the vessels, piping, and/or valves may fail, resulting in a catastrophic release.”

