A spokesman for Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said Monday that Government House is in discussions with the St. Croix refinery’s new owners about the dilapidated facility, which Environmental Protection Agency inspectors warned is so poorly maintained that major components may fail, “resulting in a catastrophic release” of dangerous chemicals.
The EPA released an inspection report last month that documented numerous troubling findings, and warned that “these conditions demonstrate a risk of imminent release of extremely hazardous substances. Because of this degree of corrosion, the vessels, piping, and/or valves may fail, resulting in a catastrophic release.”
On Thursday, EPA Administrator Michael Regan announced the refinery’s new owners will need to spend the next two to three years and potentially hundreds of millions of dollars upgrading the facility to meet current safety and public health standards.
Bryan has yet to make a public statement about the EPA’s requirement that the refinery obtain a new Prevention of Significant Deterioration permit before restarting operations. However, in response to questions from The Daily News, Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said during Monday’s weekly press briefing that the administration is in discussions with the company.
“The refinery is not in operation at this current point. You know, the EPA has made its assessment and we are working with Port Hamilton to ensure that they do the things that are necessary to ensure the safety of the community, whenever they do decide to bring this refinery up,” Motta said.
He added, “And of course, I will take this time to reiterate that, you know, the health and safety of the community is the administration’s absolute and foremost priority here.”
The refinery has been idled since the EPA issued an emergency shutdown order to former owners Limetree Bay Refining in May 2021, after repeated flares and oil sprays contaminated drinking water and crops, and left at least 1,200 nearby homes coated in oil particles.
Limetree Bay went bankrupt before completing shutdown procedures, and current owner Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation has not yet removed leftover fuel and hazardous chemicals.
In April, Bryan publicly urged the EPA to allow the refinery to restart operations as soon as possible.
Port Hamilton principal Charles Chambers told the Legislature in July that the idled facility is currently staffed by a skeleton crew of 42 employees, and they anticipated hiring additional staff to restart refinery operations in 2023.
But after a leftover pile of petroleum coke ignited and smoldered throughout the month of August, EPA inspectors visited the facility in September and performed an inspection over several days.
The resulting report by the EPA detailed several alarming findings, and warns that the refinery equipment could fail and cause a fire, explosion, or “catastrophic release” of chemicals dangerous to public health, including ammonia and hydrogen sulfide.
The current owners, Port Hamilton, could not provide a hazard assessment for the pieces of equipment “that presently contain extremely hazardous substances at the Facility,” according to the report.
Neither Chambers nor refinery manager Fermin Rodriguez have not responded to requests for comment from The Daily News.
