In order for the territory to remove itself from a federal mandate that requires it to seek an approval every time it draws down recovery funds, the V.I. government must first rectify a bevy of payment errors made by local agencies shortly after hurricanes Irma and Maria.
If left unfixed, the errors could cost the territory millions.
The errors were discovered by a federal audit that examined the territory’s recovery project payments in fiscal year 2018. When released in October 2019, the findings showed a sweeping lack of supporting documentation for various transactions.
Collectively, this accumulated to roughly $519 million in “potential debt” owed to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
FEMA, as a result, imposed a manual drawdown restriction on the territory, which means the V.I. government has to submit drawdown requests and supporting documentation prior to any kind of FEMA grant funding. Before that, the territory processed its own payments.
According to V.I. Office of Disaster Recovery Director Adrienne Williams-Octalien, the improper payments occurred before the inception of the office and during a time when the V.I. government simply didn’t have the systems in place to handle such a large infusion of federal dollars.
With the creation of the office in February 2019, the agency “immediately went to work” on implementing measures to monitor the flow of funding from all federal recovery sources, according to Williams-Octalien.
“The expenditures in question occurred early in the disaster and did not go through the rigorous process established since the office took the recovery helm,” she said. “I will continue to work with FEMA’s financial team to ensure the most accurate accounting of the territory’s projects.”
Williams-Octalien said her agency provided FEMA with updated plans and procedures to better validate documentation; after which, FEMA notified her in July that the potential debt had been reduced to $269 million.
In a Dec. 7 letter, FEMA notified Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. that the amount was further reduced to roughly $134 million. Agencies cited with potential debt include the V.I. Education Department, the V.I. Public Works Department and the V.I. Water and Power Authority, which carries the most potential debt at $96.8 million.
Williams-Octalien said the territory is now waiting to receive a “notice of debt” that will list the specific projects involved in the improper payments. The notice will also give the territory 60 days to appeal any of the findings.
“Once we get that [notice], we’ll work to get any documentation together and submit that. We confidently expect that [the debt] will definitely go down,” she said.
FEMA is expected to meet with local officials to discuss actions to monitor the effectiveness of the territory’s internal controls; expectations for future drawdown documentation requirements; and to address any questions related to the notice of debt and rights to appeal.
“Our administration continues to work closely with FEMA and our federal partners in the recovery and intends to appeal this decision within the allowed 60-day period,” said Bryan in a statement. “While this decision is the result of a 2018 audit, I think it serves to underscore the complexity of the disaster recovery process and the efforts of our administration to meet the federal guidelines while making good on commitments made to contractors.”