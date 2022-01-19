ST. THOMAS — Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. for the second time has vetoed a “special interest” bill relative to casino licensing, but signed several others submitted by the Legislature into law, according to Government House.
The governor vetoed a revised version of the casino bill “previously vetoed that seeks to reduce a requirement on a casino’s existing license that it must have a banquet space for at least 400 persons.”
The measure would have released casino management company VIGL from its obligation to build a 400-person capacity banquet hall at Caravelle Hotel, and was special ordered to the Senate floor by Sen. Kurt Vialet at a legislative session Nov. 18.
In a transmittal letter to Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory, Bryan noted that he vetoed Bill No. 34-0186 (formerly Bill No. 34-0168) “because it is an attempt to establish an exemption for one casino owner in downtown Christiansted and subverts a pending matter before the Casino Control Commission and the Virgin Islands Superior Court.”
The governor announced his initial veto of the bill on Dec. 6, citing, among others, the same reason he did this time around.
“The bill sponsor’s strong advocacy in the media for VIGL Operations, the casino owner, and VIGL’s plans, which are to be affected by the legislation is strongly indicative of the bill being ‘special interest’ legislation,” Bryan wrote in his transmittal letter.
He added that using legislation such as Bill Nos. 34-0168 and 34-0186 as special interest efforts to influence the outcome of a matter pending before the Superior Court in favor of one party “is not only a violation of the Revised Organic Act as a special interest bill but also is a violation of the separation of power doctrine.”
“As the Casino Control Commission is charged with regulating casino license applicants and holders, the Legislature should consider giving the Commission the authority to waive or modify conditions and add other conditions it deems appropriate to the applicant or license-holder,” Bryan wrote.
Frett-Gregory, during the Nov. 18 session, noted she would not be in support of the measure as it was presented saying at the time “it’s so important that matters of this nature are vetted in committee so we can understand exactly why we are making the decision we are making.”
Bryan, on Tuesday, approved another bill sponsored by Vialet, Bill No. 34-0173, which allows for the restoration of the 8% salary cuts to employees of the University of the Virgin Islands.
The bill also amends exemptions regarding the Gasoline Station Moratorium, but Bryan noted that he exercised his line item veto on a section of the measure.
“An additional ‘blanket’ exemption was added as a new Section 5 to Act 8442 without any governing parameters for its application,” Bryan wrote. “This additional ‘blanket’ exemption does not relate back to the Gasoline Station Moratorium and unreasonably forbids any department or agency from denying any license, permit or approval, regardless of whether the gas station meets all the other critical requirements for approval of said licenses or permits, such as the Certificate of Good Standing or the fire inspection, among others.”
Among the other bills signed into law was a measure repealing the requirement that a woman take her husband’s surname (Bill No. 34-0035); a bill expanding the definition of a hotelkeeper or innkeeper for purposes of persons required to remit hotel room taxes (Bill No. 34-0070); legislation amending the tenure of assistant attorneys general with the V.I. Department of Justice (Bill No. 34-0107); and a measure relating to school truancy, to provide procedures for dealing with unexcused absences from school (Bill No. 34-0144).
Bryan also signed the following lease/zoning measures into law:
• Bill No. 34-0169: Approves a lease agreement between V.I. government and Antilles Gas for Parcels 3 and 19 in Sub Base, St. Thomas.
• Bill No. 34-0172: Approves the lease agreement between the V.I. government and Hearts in Service Association for a parcel in Anna’s Retreat, St. Thomas.
• Bill No. 34-0177: Grants a use variance for a freight forwarding service on two plots in Clifton Hill, St. Croix.
• Bill No. 34-0178: Grants a use variance for a convenience store and deli on a plot in Estate Profit, St. Croix.
• Bill No. 34-0179: Rezones a parcel from residential low-density to business, scattered in Estate Enighed, St. John.
• Bill No. 34-0180: Grants a use variance for a restaurant and apartments on a parcel in Estate Beverhoudtsberg, St. John.
• Bill No. 34-0181: Rezones a parcel from residential low-density to residential medium-density in Estate Contant, St. Thomas.