ST. CROIX — With the setting sun serving as a backdrop, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach announced their bid for reelection Tuesday evening to a lively crowd of hundreds of supporters at the administration’s headquarters in Ville La Reine Shopping Center.
Several endorsers took to the stage using the words “compassionate” and “understanding” when describing the pair that “leads by example,” and a governor who is “for the people.” These intrinsic qualities were echoed in the atmosphere as the people bobbed to music in the bubbling crowd representing a rich diversity of ethnicities, backgrounds, economic statuses, and ages.
“You cannot lead a people you don’t know,” Bryan said. “I joined nonprofits and worked to create Generation Now and tried to help the children, and created mentoring programs, scholarship programs. I went and got experience in public housing and health care. I read the public sector and the private sector. I ran my own business, I ran a nonprofit, all in efforts to be prepared for the opportunity that would come before me.”
That opportunity did come as the two politicians were sworn into office January 2019, so unlike others running against them they both directed their remarks away from making promises and instead focused on the administration’s achievements over their tenure, which frequently caused supporters to roar “four more years.”
“People say luck is when opportunity meets preparedness and that’s what I have tried to do. Throughout my life I have tried to prepare for the opportunities that will come before us,” Bryan said.
Heading the Democratic Party ticket, Bryan said he is not one to boast as “I don’t look at what I have done. I look at what I have left to do.” But because the occasion called for it, he listed some of “the over 100” achievements the administration has accomplished over the last three years including navigating the territory through the pandemic, stabilizing the Government Employees’ Retirement System, providing free college, providing raises, improving infrastructure, paying “record amounts” of tax refunds, and “straightening out the mess of the hurricanes.”
“We promised to bring trust back to government. There was a time when we couldn’t believe anything leadership said. We brought transparency back to government,” Bryan said.
Running under the campaign slogan, “Together! Stronger than ever,” Roach shared with the considerable crowd how this sentiment is reflected in his relationship with Bryan.
Roach said he was in church when Bryan messaged him to ask who would take care of the upkeep of the church when the prior person maintaining it was gone, and in this one question Roach was swayed to say yes and ran alongside Bryan.
“In that question of the upkeep of the church I saw the larger question of the upkeep of who would take care of this place, our home, still suffering from multiple maladies. The loss of Hovensa as a major employer, the devastation of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, the need to lift people up from the low places so that they could rebuild their lives,” Roach said.
Now seeking re-election, former senator Luther Renee, who endorsed the pair, said “one good term deserves another” especially when the two have demonstrated the “courage to change course.”