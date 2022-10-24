ST. THOMAS—The Virgin Islands government has signed a lease agreement with Christiansted Harbor Resort and Marine for the redevelopment of the 7.3-acre Hotel on The Cay property in Christiansted Harbor, Gov. Albert Bryan announced Monday during a weekly press briefing at Government House.
Bryan said that under the terms of the 60-year lease agreement, which has been sent to the Legislature for consideration, the company will undertake a two-part $25 million renovation of the St. Croix resort, which is located on Protestant Cay. Phase 1 is expected to be completed within 34 months and Phase 2 is expected to be ready in 30 months.
“This redevelopment agreement includes the renovation of the 55 existing units. The units will be modernized,” he said.
Also included in the agreement are upgrades to the pool and restaurant facilities, along with the construction to 60 additional hotel units, dock extensions, and ferry improvements to bring guests from Christiansted to the property, Bryan said during Monday’s briefing.
“We’re going to have 115 rooms now in downtown Christiansted, which is opening tremendous possibilities for traffic to downtown Christiansted,” Bryan said, adding that the redevelopment “perfectly complements” the Kings Alley Hotel project and that rooms will be built to connect the two hotels.
“The smaller hotels have a lot of cost in terms of being able to provide maid service and reservation systems. The unification of these hotels creates greater synergies and buying power in terms of those hotels,” he said.
The project is timely, Bryan pointed out.
“The time couldn’t be better as Royal Caribbean and the V.I. Port Authority are working together to triple the number of cruise calls to St. Croix, and the significant hotel redevelopment underway at the eastern portion of the Christiansted Boardwalk,” he said.
The leasing of the property was put to bid in October 2020, and Christiansted Harbor Resort and Marina was the winning bidder among several bidders, he said.
There’s been a “slight increase” in active COVID-19 cases compared to last Monday, Health Department Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis said at the press briefing. There are 41 active cases of COVID-19 in the territory, 36 on St. Croix, three on St. Thomas, and two on St. John, she said.
Four people are being treated for COVID-19 territorywide: three at Luis Hospital on St. Croix and one at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas.
Ellis noted that when COVID cases increase that residents should be more “deliberate” and take “precautionary measures” like getting vaccinated or returning to basic practices like using hand sanitizers, engaging in social distancing, and wearing a mask.
The bivalent vaccine is available at all Health Department clinics and the testing schedule remains the same, Ellis said, appealing to residents to get vaccinated and boosted. She added that children and elderly, in particular, should get the flu shot as well as they are “most at risk” for severe illness from the flu.
Bryan sent condolences to the families of three Virgin Islanders — Ryan Greene, Vincent Henley and Quicy Adams — who died recently.
“We often take people for granted,” he said. “With it being election season, our neighbors, brothers and sisters, and family are vicious and sometimes fight over what’s going to be done in two weeks and a day. We have to remember that we live in this community and we’re very close knit.”