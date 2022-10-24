VI18CAY_P3.JPG

Protestant Cay, right, which is in Christiansted Harbor, is home to St. Croix’s Hotel on the Cay. Christiansted Harbor Resort and Marine has signed a 60-year lease agreement with the Virgin Islands government to redevelop the property.

 Daily News file photo

ST. THOMAS—The Virgin Islands government has signed a lease agreement with Christiansted Harbor Resort and Marine for the redevelopment of the 7.3-acre Hotel on The Cay property in Christiansted Harbor, Gov. Albert Bryan announced Monday during a weekly press briefing at Government House.

Bryan said that under the terms of the 60-year lease agreement, which has been sent to the Legislature for consideration, the company will undertake a two-part $25 million renovation of the St. Croix resort, which is located on Protestant Cay. Phase 1 is expected to be completed within 34 months and Phase 2 is expected to be ready in 30 months.