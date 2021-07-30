Virgin Islands students will not return to classrooms on Aug. 9 as planned, after Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has ordered public schools to reopen virtually amid the ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
The move is being made “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of students, teachers and Education Department personnel while the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus continues its rampant spread throughout the world, the United States, and in the U.S. Virgin Islands and its Caribbean neighbors,” according to a news release from Government House on Thursday.
The decision is prudent given the territory’s vaccination rate, according to Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin.
“While we certainly were anticipating and ready to begin the 2021-2022 school year with in-person learning, putting even one life at risk unnecessarily is one too many,” she said. “When we can convince enough Virgin Islanders to get vaccinated so we can reach herd immunity and the current threat from this deadly virus is under control, we plan to immediately employ the plans we already have in place to teach our students in person. The health and safety of our students and employees is our top priority.”
The Health Department is also “advising private and parochial schools to use virtual learning during the current COVID-19 surge,” according to the statement.
Private schools operate independently from the Education Department and have varied start dates. Antilles School on St. Thomas, for example, said Thursday that students aren’t scheduled to return to class until Aug. 23. If students will not be able to return to the classroom at that time, school officials said they would make a public announcement.
“Our children are particularly vulnerable at this point while this wave of COVID is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated persons here in the Territory and across the country,” Bryan said. “The foundation of my decision-making regarding the COVID pandemic has been, and remains, the safety of our residents, and while in-person learning is desired, the priority is our public health and safety first and foremost.”
The governor added that, “As we watch businesses and the federal government institute requirements that their employees be vaccinated, it makes no sense to tempt fate by trying to maintain our goal of starting the 2021-2022 school year with in-person learning in our public schools until this second deadly wave of the virus is under control and no longer posing a threat to people of all ages.”
Bryan again urged all Virgin Islanders age 12 and over to get the COVID-19 vaccine immediately “to help remove the threat of COVID-19 from causing more unnecessary deaths and extreme illness among those who have not yet gotten the vaccine.”
As of Tuesday there were 21 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the territory, including two children ages 9 and 13 who have since been discharged, according to the Health Department.
“With two children recently discharged from our hospitals with COVID-related illness, it is evident that this virus is severely affecting children the same way it is affecting adults,” Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said.
She added that with the 210 active COVID-19 cases and a 4.58% positivity rate “I support the Department of Education’s decision to begin school virtually.”
“The health and safety of our students is a high priority,” Encarnacion said in a released statement. “It becomes even more critical for children 12 to 17 years of age to be vaccinated as the COVID vaccine is the only proven factor in reducing transmission, severe illness and death.”
A decision on when public schools will switch to in-person learning, as originally planned for the upcoming school year, will be made based on how the continued surge of COVID-19 progresses, according to Government House.
The Education Department will issue complete details on laptop distribution, virtual orientations and other pertinent information for parents and students.
The department also issued a notice Thursday that its social media page has been experiencing technical issues, and may not necessarily reflect the latest, updated information about the reopening of schools. In the meantime, information can be accessed online at the VIDE.vi website.
Anyone who meets the age requirements can get the COVID-19 vaccine from either of the Community Vaccination Centers in both districts.
On St. Croix, the center is at the Nissan Center, which is in La Grande Princesse, adjacent to the Honda dealership and The Paint Shop, on the same side of the street as Food Town.
On St. Thomas, the center is at the Community Health Clinic on the 2nd floor at the Schneider Regional Medical Center.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling 340-777-8227 or online at covid19usvi.com/vaccines. Children age 12 and older must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and must bring identification for the accompanying adult and the child as well as the child’s birth certificate.
Aside from the COVID-19 vaccine, parents and guardians are urged to maintain annual vaccinations for children. They should also confer with a primary pediatric healthcare provider to ensure children are in line with receiving their annual vaccinations for the 2021-2022 school year.
For more information, visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines or doh.vi.gov/programs/immunizations.