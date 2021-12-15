On Tuesday, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced the launch of the Governor’s Millennial Council.
The aim of the council is to amplify access and highlight existing and new opportunities in the Virgin Islands, said Council President Khalarnie Rivers.
“Our generation is supposed to be the most educated, the most adept at technology and emerging trends. Yet, we haven’t really had a seat at the table to influence our collective future,” Rivers said.
Bryan announced the Council’s five-member leadership team during a press conference at the University of the Virgin Islands Research and Technology Park on St. Croix.
The leaders, many of whom are graduates of the university and have backgrounds in technology and leadership, are:
• Nyaila Callwood, a UVI graduate and co-founder of VI Crawl, an app marketed as a cultural tech product, will serve as the Council’s public relations officer.
• Kevin Dixon is a territorial project coordinator for Youth Services at the V.I. Labor Department and will serve as the Council’s secretary.
• Michael Pemberton, who served in the United States Marines Corps and founded multiple nonprofits, will serve as the Council’s treasurer. He co-founded Ávera with Aliyah Bryan, the governor’s daughter. The company was set to receive a $1 million government contract for contact tracing before it was scuttled after becoming public.
• Shamari Haynes, who presently serves as the assistant director of the Division of Festivals, will be the council’s vice president.
According to Rivers, the Council’s first project is to collaborate with government entities to market and inform young Virgin Islanders on opportunities within the government.
“This is because young Virgin Islanders need to know about the high-paying jobs, funding opportunities, and special training,” Rivers said.
Another project will focus on attracting new opportunities for the territory.
According to Rivers, the Council is currently working to finalize a deal to bring the TechBeach Retreat to the territory.
“The TechBeach conference is going to be a four-day event which will provide panel discussions, keynote discussions and workshops led by executives from world-renowned technology brands,” Rivers said.
According to TechBeach, it will be holding retreats in Barbados, Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Martinique, Trinidad and Tobago, and El Salvador.
On St. Croix, the Council is working on a project dubbed, the V.I. Equestrian Training Center. Its goal, according to Rivers, is to create a safe place for V.I. youth to learn from experts on how to properly care for horses and learn to ride on a professional level.
The Council will collaborate with the Sports, Parks and Recreation Department, which will oversee the day-to-day operations of the center.
“I know we can finally dispel this rumor in the Virgin Islands that we eat our young. We will make it so we feed our young,” Bryan said.
The Council is encouraging Virgin Islanders who have a strong skill set in leadership and technology to contact it at gmcusvi@gmail.com for opportunities to participate.