Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., center, announces the “Healthier Horizons Initiative,” a set reforms that seeks to modernize health care in the territory, at an event Monday at Government House on St. Croix. He is joined by Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion, right, and Human Services Commissioner Kimberley Causey-Gomez.
Health care workers at Luis Hospital on St. Croix practice donning personal protective equipment. On Monday, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced a bevy of reforms to enhance and modernize health care services in the territory.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Monday announced a sweeping set of reforms to enhance the territory’s health care system as residents continue to face both a public health emergency and the scars of two catastrophic hurricanes.
Dubbed collectively as the “Healthier Horizons Initiative,” the reforms seek to reorganize and bring new technology to modernize the current health care landscape. For Bryan, the reforms represent the “progressive thinking” needed to change the territory’s antiquated health care system into one that can withstand a prolonged crisis.