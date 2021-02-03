Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has earmarked a portion of a Department of the Interior grant to the V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation Department to repave all of the tennis, basketball and paddleball courts in the territory, Government House announced Tuesday.
The project to repave and reline 42 courts at 21 facilities in the Virgin Islands is funded with a portion of a $2.2 million Capital Improvement Project Grant awarded to the territory by Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs.
Sports, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Calvert White said his department will oversee the repaving of 14 tennis courts, 20 basketball courts, and eight paddleball courts at 13 facilities in the St. Croix district and eight facilities in the St. Thomas-St. John District.
“The team and I at Sports, Parks and Recreation are excited to see this project come to fruition. This is the first step in rehabilitating our facilities, which will increase the quality of life for our community,” White said Tuesday in a prepared statement.
The facilities that will benefit from the repaving project includes:
• St. Croix: Reinholdt Jackson Recreation Complex, Rudy Krigger Recreation Complex, D.C. Canegata Recreation Complex, Isaac Boynes Ballpark, Emile Henderson Sports Courts, Glynn Recreational Park, La Grande Princess Recreational Park, Mon Bijou Park, Campo Rico Playground Park, Castle Burke Basketball Court, William’s Delight Basketball Court, La Valle Recreation Park, Pedro Cruz.
• St. Thomas: Alvin McBean Recreation Complex, Ezra Fredericks Ballpark, Lionel Richards Ballpark and Basketball Court, Winston Raymo Basketball Court, Doris Hodge Tennis Center, Milt Newton Park (Bordeaux).
• St. John: Orville Brown Basketball Court (Pine Peace), Cruz Bay Tennis Court.
White said the Property and Procurement Department is putting the contract out for bid for 30 days, and that once a contractor is selected the repaving project should be completed in 90 to 120 days.