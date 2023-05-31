Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced the completion of his administration’s two-year proposed budget during a Government House press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.
The executive budget, which covers 2024 and 2025, proposes $1.4 billion in expenditures comprising $969 million in general funds, $334.9 million of federal funds, $84.3 million of other funds and $35.2 million in non-appropriated funds.
“This includes of course the promised $25 million in retroactive wages,” Bryan said.
He added, “We made a commitment to do it every year. It’s in here again.”
Bryan said the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery section from the Housing and Urban Development Department grant would be placed under the purview of the V.I. Disaster Recovery Office.
“We’re really making this move to make sure that we can let the Virgin Islands Housing Finance Authority focus on housing. We’re having a real housing crisis. I don’t need to tell any of you that,” Bryan said, adding that housing initiatives like the V.I. Slice moderate income homeownership program are reflected in the proposed budget.
The budget was scheduled to be delivered to 35th Legislature President Novelle Francis on Monday afternoon. Bryan said he planned to discuss the proposed land swap between the V.I. government and the National Park Service on St. John with members of the majority caucus that afternoon.
The governor also acknowledged that not all Virgin Islanders support trading Whistling Cay for land on which to build a school.
“But the reality is, the federal government does not have a provision to give us the land,” he said. “I would have loved them to give it to us, but we’ve been working on this for 50 years, and within 60 days, we can start and say that we have the land in St. John, and we can actually graduate students from that St. John school before my administration is over.”
Bryan said he has nominated Lisa Alejandro as Property and Procurement commissioner. Alejandro has been the department’s acting-commissioner since Anthony Thomas resigned from the position in February.
“Ms. Alejandro has been doing an incredible job since Commissioner Thomas has left, making moves in Property and Procurement that are allowing us to procure faster, to get things to build faster,” he said.
Throughout her career, Alejandro said she has been fortunate to work in every aspect of property management and procurement and expressed gratitude for the work of her predecessors.
“And if approved by the Legislature, I do commit to continue the work of this government and this administration, so that we can realize good services and rewarding benefits to the Government of the Virgin Islands and, as well, our business community,” Alejandro said.
Bryan also gave an update on the long-awaited social security checks for some. At the time he said the online application portal for residents who have not yet received their $500 Social Security stipend would open that afternoon and can be found on the Management and Budget Office. Checks will begin printing on June 12, he said.