ST. THOMAS — Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. will spend this morning at the New York Stock Exchange in hopes of positioning the Virgin Islands as a financial center hub for the region, according to a press release from Government House.
Bryan, who is also expected to meet with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, is leading a delegation of representatives across public and private sectors in the Virgin Islands.
“This visit opens up opportunities to explore developing economic partnerships to create new markets and position the U.S. Virgin Islands as the new financial center hub in the Caribbean region for publicly traded companies,” Bryan said in the release.
Following the visit at the NYSE, Adams, city officials and members of New York’s business community will host Bryan and others at a USVI-New York summit organized by the St. Croix Economic Development Initiative.
The organizing initiative, known as SEDI, was founded after a 2007 economic summit organized by managing director Anthony Weeks — who also serves as USVI’s special economic envoy to Taiwan and the Asia-Pacific region for the Americas — and Gov. John deJongh Jr. The macro economic and public policy think tank engages in business, community and project development to diversify St. Croix’s economy.
“Some of the areas of focus for the New York meetings will be international trade commerce, capital finance and investments, transportation logistics, tourism, and education and workforce development between the USVI and New York,” Weeks said in the Government House press release.
According to talking points for Bryan provided by Weeks, the summit will pursue these goals by leveraging the United States — Caribbean Strategic Engagement Act of 2016, through which the U.S. declared its policy of increased engagement with Caribbean governments, private sectors and civil society.
This afternoon, the governor is also scheduled to sign Memoranda of Understanding with both the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce and Greater New York Chamber of Commerce to signal an interest in future business exchanges between the territory and the state.
The delegation traveling with Bryan includes representatives from the University of the Virgin Islands Research and Technology Park, and the Virgin Islands Economic Development Authority