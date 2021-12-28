Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. reinstated stricter COVID-19 protocols and canceled next week’s condensed Crucian Christmas Festival as COVID cases spike and Health officials suspect the omicron variant is present in the territory.
“The evidence is clear that it is here amongst us whether it’s verified or not,” Bryan said during a Monday press conference.
V.I. Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said 80 COVID samples have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for sequencing to detect the variant. She expects to receive results today.
Encarnacion said that last week, out of the 84 samples sent to Yale University for sequencing, all were negative for the omicron variant, but were positive for the delta variant.
The territory’s spike in cases, “actually mimics all the other states and territories that have validated omicron,” Encarnacion said.
“We have seen an exponential increase in a matter of days, and this is the highest number of active cases that we have seen in our almost 2 year response to this virus,” Bryan said.
As of Saturday, there are 544 active COVID cases; with 240 on St. Croix, 296 on St. Thomas and eight on St. John. The seven-day positivity rate is at 11.6%, up from 1.6% last week.
“When the positivity rate climbs in our community it means that the chance of you encountering someone with COVID-19 at work, at church or at a party increases drastically, which is evident in the widespread community transmission that we are seeing right now,” Encarnacion said.
Bryan said Monday that earlier that day he and other governors had a briefing on omicron with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser.
According to Bryan, Biden wants to make at home COVID tests, monoclonal antibodies and Pfizer’s recently authorized antiviral COVID-19 pill more widely available.
Encarnacion said the territory has applied to receive the antiviral pills.
Bryan said Fauci pointed out that although highly transmissible, the omicron variant seems to be a milder version of COVID-19.
“If there’s any good news at all, while we are seeing breakthrough infections, we are at least encouraged that the recovery rate has been quick, and as of today, the hospitalization rates are very low here, and nationally,” Bryan said.
On Monday, Luis Hospital reported one COVID-19 admission and Schneider Hospital reported three.
Both hospitals have announced that all in-person visits have been suspended to reduce the spread of the virus and to help keep patients safe.
New restrictions
The governor is urging residents to “stay home for the holidays” and announced the reinstatement of stricter COVID-19 rules and the cancellation of Crucian Christmas Festival events.
“We’ll try to do something later on in the month, or maybe in February when things get better,” Bryan said.
In order to curtail social gatherings, Bryan said that through Jan. 10, bars, restaurants and nightclubs are ordered to close at midnight and stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m.
The governor did make an exception for New Year’s Eve, extending business hours with a last call for alcohol at 1 a.m. and closure at 2 a.m.
Starting today, V.I. government agencies can allow employees to work remotely through Jan. 10.
And, in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID from visitors, Bryan announced that starting Monday, all travelers to the U.S. Virgin Islands will be required to submit a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, whether vaccinated or not, including individuals vaccinated in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Public school students are currently scheduled to return to in-person learning on Jan. 10, but Bryan said the situation will be monitored closely with adjustments made as necessary.
“It is our mission to find a safe way to return them to campus,” Bryan said, noting that a final decision on the reopening will be made next week, with the departments of Education and Health.