The V.I. government has closed on a bond sale that is expected to solve the pension crisis for the Government Employees’ Retirement System.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has been in Washington D.C. over the last week and “signed documents to execute the sale of reissued Rum Cover-Over Bonds, creating significant savings in debt-service and interest payments to provide long-term solvency to the Government Employees’ Retirement System,” or GERS, according to a statement from Government House issued Wednesday.
The Virgin Islands receives “cover-over funds” through a federal rum tax-refund program. A combination of debt refinancing and bonds issued through a new special purpose vehicle, the plan anticipates taking advantage of favorable interest rates to help increase the government’s contributions to its pension plan.
GERS actuary Segal and Company had projected the retirement system “will be insolvent by October 2024 or sooner,” and the GERS board has warned that if the estimated $1.6 billion unfunded liability is not addressed, retirees could experience up to a 71% cut in benefits.
“For the better part of 30 years, we have known of the imminent insolvency of the GERS, and without any viable solutions being proposed over the years, it grew worse. Because of the actions we have taken, this is no longer an issue,” Bryan said in the statement.
The Matching Fund Special Purpose Securitization Corporation “is wholly separate from the Government of the Virgin Islands and was specifically authorized by the Legislature to issue bonds based on rum tax revenues. These bonds permit refinancing on more favorable terms at current interest rates,” according to Government House.
Sen. Kurt Vialet, chairman of the Legislature’s Finance Committee, cheered the successful return to the market after what he noted were years of failed attempts, and said the bonds “will play a major role in resolving the insolvency of the Territory’s pension system once and for all,” according to a news release.
Bryan first proposed the plan in 2020 and submitted draft legislation to senators four times.
Vialet, who also served as chair of the Subcommittee on GERS Restructuring, Solvency, and Economic Development, “commends the members of the 33rd Legislature, who despite immense pressure, possessed the wisdom to reject the initial proposed measure in order to ensure that specific conditions were met. This decision led the charge for the 34th Legislature of the Virgin Islands to properly evaluate and address the issue of insolvency,” according to the statement.
While in Washington, Bryan “also conferred with the Biden White House regarding multiple issues of importance to the Territory and met with the new ownership of the St. Croix oil refinery regarding their reopening strategy,” according to Government House.
Bryan is scheduled to return to the territory today.