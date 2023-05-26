Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced Wednesday that he is preparing to send proposed legislation to the 35th Legislature to swap land with the National Park Service to build a promised public K-12 school on St. John.

Bryan made the announcement during an event for the Julius E. Sprauve middle school’s Class of 2023, telling the rising freshmen that they may be the first class to graduate from the new school in 2027, according to a Government House press release.