Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced Wednesday that he is preparing to send proposed legislation to the 35th Legislature to swap land with the National Park Service to build a promised public K-12 school on St. John.
Bryan made the announcement during an event for the Julius E. Sprauve middle school’s Class of 2023, telling the rising freshmen that they may be the first class to graduate from the new school in 2027, according to a Government House press release.
The governor said that an agreement with the National Park Service could be finished within 60 days.
“This will be the first time no one will have to catch the boat over to St. Thomas,” he said.
Bryan first proposed a land swap in November 2019, offering the 18-acre islet of Whistling Cay to the Park Service in exchange for an 11-acre Estate Catherineburg parcel. Many St. Johnians have criticized the idea of trading land and suggested during a recent public comment period hosted by the Park Service that land for a school be donated to the island. NPS, in response, said via statement that while land within its boundaries can be traded, federal property cannot be conveyed out of federal ownership.
Late last month, V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett introduced legislation into the House of Representatives, which would prohibit any net increase of federal land on the island. H.R. 3025 would require that the National Park Service sell, exchange or donate equal acreage back to the community for any land acquired.
Speaking before the House on May 11, Plaskett said the Park Service had effectively crowded out locals “in furtherance of neocolonial bourgeois ideals.”
“As we look at the history and the future of the Virgin Islands National Park, our decisions must be intentional to support St. John and the entire Virgin Islands, which includes its land, its people, its history, its culture, and our future,” she said.