Despite a letter from restaurant owners on June 10, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s is continuing to insist on the use of disposable food service items to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and suggest that customers bring their own plates, cups, and cutlery when dining out.
“In these unprecedented times, we understand you have not had a playbook to lead the way. Given the Government’s reliance on CDC guidelines, we were alarmed to learn late last week of a needless and unwarranted deviation adopted without private sector consultation. The decision to require restaurants to use disposable plates, cutlery, and beverage containers and to encourage guests to bring their own contradicts the guidelines issued by the CDC,” according to a letter, which is signed by restaurant owners from all four islands, as well as industry groups like the V.I. Hotel and Tourism Association and the St. Croix and St. Thomas-St. John Chambers of Commerce.