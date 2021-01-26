ST. THOMAS — In a sprawling, two-hour State of the Territory address Monday, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. touted “bold leadership” for staving off the worst of the coronavirus pandemic and declared the territory “resurgent” amid a confluence of economic and recovery challenges.
Standing before a markedly smaller audience at Ottley Legislative Hall — a reflection of the ongoing COVID-19 reality — Bryan hailed his administration’s “deliberate, strategic and purposeful” response to the virus, which he said placed the territory on far better footing than its Caribbean counterparts or the mainland.
While 24 Virgin Islanders have died from the virus, Bryan said the projections were far worse — nearly 200 by last summer — and that his early calls to declare a state of emergency, issue a stay-at-home order and require masks before service have kept the infection rate relatively low and hospitals from overflowing.
“We have kept our people safe,” Bryan said. “While some may debate our decisions and our methods in controlling the spread of the coronavirus, there is no debate regarding the results.”
Bryan noted the wide-ranging economic impact of the virus, largely from the curtailment of tourism, which has left businesses shuttered and caused unemployment claimants to spike from 672 to above 10,000.
While the governor claimed fiscal year 2020 was “record-breaking” for revenue generation, with income, gross receipt and property tax collections “at the highest levels ever,” he noted that the worst of the COVID-19 economic fallout will likely be felt in the current fiscal year.
“We expect revenue collections will decrease between now and the income tax filing deadline in April,” he said. “Furthermore, we expect the impact of the increased unemployment and business closures last year to be evident in reduced tax collections this year. We will have to maintain the fiscal health of our government through more traditional means, belt-tightening, aggressive collections, and developing new sources of revenue.”
Despite the sobering projection, Bryan went through a laundry list of ongoing projects slated to finish this year and that reflect a recovery in “full swing.” These include the opening of a new modular facility at Luis Hospital on St. Croix in May; contracts for school demolitions; the reopening of the Limetree Bay refinery; and the completion of long-standing road projects like the Main Street Enhancement Project and the first phase of Veterans Drive.
Bryan said he anticipates the Federal Emergency Management Agency will approve a map revision letter to allow for construction of Paul E. Joseph Stadium on St. Croix to resume in May. The letter became necessary when it was discovered that part of the stadium would be within a flood plain. Bryan added that he will seek an additional $3 million to restore some of the “value-added amenities” not included in the current budget for the stadium.
“This is the third administration that has grappled with this project but trust me, we will get it done,” he said.
Bryan also said it was an “ideal time” to pursue the merger of the V.I. Port Authority with the West Indian Company. With WICO severely impacted by the lack of cruise ship activity and reduced operations and staff, Bryan said WICO was “quickly approaching a financial wall that is catalyzing this need for consolidation.”
“This makes sense and would create synergy in our efforts to promote the Virgin Islands as one destination in the cruise industry,” Bryan said. “We have begun the discussions about the most efficient way to make the transfer and will be executing this long-awaited merger. The new structure will be efficient and finally allow the Virgin Islands to negotiate all three major cruise ports in both districts from one unified vantage point.”
Other highlights of the speech include Bryan announcing an executive order to integrate the V.I. Fire Service and Emergency Medical Service; and using excise tax revenue to pay off the obligation of funds owed to government employees whose salaries were reduced by 8% due to the Economic Stability Act of 2011.
In an interview with The Daily News, Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory called the governor’s speech “quite optimistic” and very characteristic of a chief executive with lofty goals. However, she said Bryan didn’t expound much on the Government Employees’ Retirement System, except to talk about his stalled attempts at a debt refinancing deal. She also felt Bryan didn’t give many details on when the territory can expect a new school.
Overall, Frett-Gregory said the Legislature is already working on many of the initiatives mentioned by the governor and that she plans to meet with Bryan in the near future.
“I look forward to working with the governor of the Virgin Islands to traverse these waters in unprecedented times,” she said.