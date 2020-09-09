Citing a lower infection rate and a reduced number of COVID-19 patients, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Tuesday announced an end to the territory’s stay-at-home order and a return to the more lenient safer-at-home posture.
The new status, which took effect Tuesday, means non-essential businesses can reopen, and beaches will be unrestricted on weekdays and close at 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays.
Hotels, Airbnbs, villas and other tourist accommodations can begin taking reservations on Sept. 19, while restaurants can resume dine-in services under the following conditions:
• No serving of alcohol at bar counters.
• No more than six people per table.
• Tables must be six feet apart.
• Employees must wear facial coverings at all times.
• Patrons should wear facial coverings whenever they are not seated at a table.
Other changes include:
• Churches and houses of worship may reopen with a maximum of 50 people and will be allowed to serve communion in accordance with V.I. Health Department guidelines.
• Casinos and gaming establishments may reopen beginning Sept. 19 under protocols established by the Health Department and the Casino Control Commission.
• Private school campuses are allowed to reopen.
• All visitors and residents must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter the territory or must go into 14-day quarantine upon arrival.
Bryan, who announced the changes during his weekly press briefing, said his decision to ease restrictions was based largely on a decline in the territory’s positivity rate, as well as an end to the outbreaks at the Queen Louise Home for the Aged and the St. Thomas jail.
He added that both Luis Hospital on St. Croix and Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas only have two and seven patients, respectively. Schneider Hospital has 20 beds that can be used for COVID-19 patients.
“We think we have a manageable situation,” he said. “We moved below the 5% positivity rate, which is what we always shoot for in order to feel safe.”
Bryan also said the Health Department is tracking 103 active cases in the territory, a drop of 151 cases since Aug. 17, when the stay-at-home order was reissued.
“We are moving toward this new phase because our locally owned small businesses cannot sustain a continued indefinite closure,” Bryan said. “I have to remind the public that since I last addressed you that we have lost four more Virgin Islanders to this virus. It remains deadly and it remains serious.”
18th COVID-19-related death
V.I. Health officials announced on Tuesday another death in the territory linked to COVID-19, bringing the local death toll to 18.
The deceased was a 68-year-old woman on St. Croix. No other details were released.
The Health Department urges the public to follow precautionary measures, including staying at home when possible, social distancing, wearing a mask when in the company of others outside of the household, cleaning frequently-used areas and washing hands with soap and warm water.
To report a suspected case of COVID-19, call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. For medical emergencies, call 911. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID-19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.