As community vaccination centers opened Monday on St. Thomas and St. Croix, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced the modification of some COVID-19 restrictions, and said additional restrictions will be lifted once the territory has administered vaccinations to 25,000 people.
Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis said at the weekly COVID-19 briefing that there have been 14,221 first doses of the vaccine administered to date, and 6,781 second doses, for a total of 21,007 doses. The Health Department is currently tracking 101 active COVID-19 cases territorywide, and Ellis said there is one coronavirus patient who is not on a ventilator at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas, and four — including one person on a ventilator — at Luis Hospital on St. Croix.
Once the territory reaches 25,000 people immunized, “we’ll start to open up,” Bryan said. For now, he said he has modified his executive order, and restaurants and taxis will now be able to seat 75% of their allowed capacity rather than 50%, and there will be no limits on the number of people from the same family or party who can sit together at a table or on a taxi.
Beaches will also now close at 5 p.m. on holidays and weekends instead of 4 p.m., but Bryan said the pandemic is not over, and Virgin Islanders must continue to wear masks and practice social distancing and frequent hand washing until restrictions are eased further.
In terms of the second round of COVID-19 stimulus, “checks are still going out,” and “I think we’re up to about $20 million” of the $45 million allotted in checks distributed to date, Bryan said. He said federal COVID-19 stimulus funds are earmarked and cannot be used for any other purpose.
Residents who have not yet filed a 2019 income tax return have until Monday, March 15, to do so to be eligible for a stimulus payment. Residents who are not tax filers can file a 2019 form 1040 and annotate $1 on the interest line of the form. Social Security recipients who received the first stimulus payment do not need to file anything further or do anything else, and the second round of stimulus payments will be mailed to them automatically.
The Bureau of Internal Revenue also has established a hotline at 340-714-9325 to assist in responding to the high volume of calls by residents with questions about the stimulus checks.