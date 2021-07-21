The first two winners of the territory’s “Vax-to-Win” lottery have been announced, and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. is reminding all eligible Virgin Islanders to get vaccinated for a chance at $100,000.
Grethel Smith of St. Croix and Ronald Mosholder of St. John each won $100,000, according to a statement posted on the Government House Facebook page.
Their names were drawn on July 9, and the announcement was made Monday.
The third and fourth winners have not yet been announced, and there are still eight drawings yet to be held.
“People ask, why does it take so long? Well we have to find the person, find out if they want to accept the prize, then we got to verify it’s them, then they’ve got to agree to put up their information in order to win,” Bryan said during Monday’s weekly COVID-19 update.
Bryan implored eligible Virgin Islanders to get vaccinated immediately, to help prevent further spread of the virus — and to win a possible cash prize.
“We’re going to keep cranking those out every week for 10 weeks, we’re going to be giving away $200,000 — $100,000 per district,” Bryan said.
There are also separate drawings for staff, faculty and students in public and parochial schools, to help encourage vaccination in advance of the scheduled reopening of school campuses on Aug. 9.
That drawing will take place in August, Bryan said.
For more information, visit VaxToWinUSVI.com.