Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. ended the indoor mask mandate in the majority of public and private spaces Monday as COVID-19 infections continue to decline.
“The omicron surge is quickly fading,” Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said during Monday’s weekly Government House press briefing.
The 109th death due to COVID-19 occurred on Feb. 22, and it’s been three weeks without a fatality, Encarnacion said.
As of Monday, there are 38 active cases in the territory, with 22 on St. Croix, 15 on St. Thomas, and one on St. John.
There are two patients with COVID-19 at Luis Hospital on St. Croix, including one on a ventilator, and Encarnacion said it’s been two weeks since Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas has had a COVID-19 patient.
The seven-day test positivity rate has fallen to 0.84%.
“I also ask that you do not let down your armor,” and continue with hand washing and keeping masks on in large crowds can help reduce the risk of contracting the coronavirus and influenza, which “also has the potential to cause deaths, with over 60,000 people dying annually,” Encarnacion said.
She encouraged Virgin Islanders to get the flu vaccine as well as the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters.
Bryan said that effective immediately, the indoor mask mandate is no longer in effect with several exceptions — indoor and outdoor areas at ports of entry; indoor and outdoor areas at public, private and parochial schools and at all hospitals, nursing homes and health care facilities.
“Although masks are no longer required to be worn at any other establishments, business-owners can choose at their own discretion whether or not they want to require that customers and staff wear masks,” according to Government House.
Meanwhile, fuel prices are continuing to rise as Russian attacks Ukraine, and Bryan said he has been conferring with new V.I. Water and Power Authority CEO Andrew Smith on ways to keep Virgin Islanders’ electricity rates from becoming even more of a burden.
The price of gasoline has increased 22% nationally over the last week and the price for a gallon of propane has increased 36.5% since January, Bryan said, and the escalating fuel prices will inevitably increase the cost of food and commodities, and electricity generation at WAPA’s aging, inefficient power plants.
Bryan said he had an emergency meeting with Smith and several department heads over the weekend, and discussed implementing strategies to help lower electricity costs “as quickly as possible.”
Bryan said the government owns six Nissan Leaf electric vehicle and is acquiring 23 new electric vehicles, with those purchases expected to be complete by May.
There are about 250 electric vehicles territorywide, Bryan said, and “we want to encourage more people to buy electric vehicles because they’e lighter vehicles on our roads that we’re paving feverishly.”
He said even with the high prices of WAPA power, electric vehicles are still cheaper to drive than gas cars and have few maintenance costs.
There is a $7,500 federal tax refund for the purchase of electric vehicles and up to a $5,000 rebate available through the V.I. Energy Office, but not for vehicles purchased through financing, creating a barrier to accessing electric vehicles for individuals who cannot afford the purchase price up front.
The Energy Office, under Director Kyle Fleming — who also serves as chairman of WAPA’s governing board — is working to install 110 electric vehicle charging stations throughout the territory by June, which is also when a $25 million, 1% interest rate loan program for residential solar projects should be available, Bryan said.
Bryan said he’s been discussing other options with WAPA, including doing a request for proposals for a private company to build a solar generation facility “and then sell us back the power,” with the potential for a negotiated buyout “so we could eventually own the solar facility.”
Bryan said they’re also discussing getting “more efficient generators that will help us as well, in terms of the burning of fuel.”
At a Public Services Commission meeting in February, consultant PSC consultant Larry Gawlik said St. Croix’s generating units are running 100% on liquid propane gas, but there are still generators in use that are “inefficient and basically old, for the most part. St. Thomas on the other hand, is far from 100% propane, it’s only at approximately 37% propane at this point in time.”
The transition to LPG was expected to bring down costs, but fuel prices have escalated and are now fluctuating wildly amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine.