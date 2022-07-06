ST. THOMAS — Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has extended a one-week mourning period to 30 days for the late former Gov. Charles Turnbull, according to his spokesperson Richard Motta Jr.
The announcement came at Tuesday’s press briefing routinely used for various updates from Government House.
“Gov. Bryan initially ordered all flags in the territory to fly at half-staff, however had amended that order from one week, now to 30 days,” Bryan said of a statement issued Sunday, the day Turnbull died, at age 87, in Washington, D.C.
Also Tuesday, Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion provided a statistical update on the presence of COVID-19 in the territory.
She said there are 163 active COVID-19 cases with 119 on St. Croix, 32 on St. Thomas, and 12 on St. John. To date 118 people have died from the virus, and there are two people hospitalized at Schneider Hospital with one on a ventilator.
According to Encarnacion “the small uptick” in cases brings the territory’s positivity rating to 8.72%, but cautioned the public to be cautious as the Omicron subvariant BA.4 is present in the Virgin Islands. She also noted there have been “preliminary findings” of the BA.5 variant, but confirmation on the finding has not been received from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
“We ask everyone to remain vigilant by continuing to practice healthy behaviors in public spaces where exposure transmission is more likely to occur,” Encarncion said. “The vaccine remains the best ammunition, and I say ammunition because we are fighting, against COVID-19.”
She added that although restrictions have relaxed and the territory has shifted into an endemic stage it “doesn’t mean that COVID-19 is dwindling down or no longer present.”
“Right now, several states and the U.K. are experiencing surges. There is expected to be a surge throughout the mainland in August and September, and we follow after that,” Encarnacion said.
For residents still unvaccinated, there is a new schedule in effect as of Friday. Vaccinations for those 18 and older are administered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Department of Health’s Community Health Clinic on St. Croix. On St. Thomas, vaccines will be administered in a split shift from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, at the Community Health Clinic at Schneider Hospital. Residents on St. John will need to make an appointment by calling (340) 776-6400.
Encarnacion said infant and pediatric boosters and vaccines on St. Thomas and St. Croix are now available through the MCH Clinics. Walk-ins are welcome, but those on St. John should call (340) 776-6400 for an appointment.