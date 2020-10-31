Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. recently signed off on V.I. Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor’s employment agreement, more than a year after appointing him to lead the department.
The reasons for the delay are unclear, and Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. has not responded to questions about why it took 15 months to execute the contract.
The Daily News first requested a copy of the agreement on Oct. 11, 2019. Following more than a year of repeated requests, the contract was finally made public Wednesday — six days after Bryan signed it.
Velinor has been working for the U.S. Justice Department’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for 29 years, and was serving as deputy assistant director when he agreed to work on assignment as the territory’s top police official.
His appointment is part of an agreement between the ATF and the V.I. government under the Intergovernmental Personnel Act Mobility Program, which provides for temporary assignment of personnel between the federal, state and local governments.
The federal agency agreed to the “mobility assignment,” and Deputy U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen signed Velinor’s contract on July 1, 2019. Bryan signed it on Oct. 22.
The term of the two-year contract is from July 1, 2019 to July 1, 2021. Velinor receives a salary of $138,572 from the ATF and additional stipends from the Virgin Islands government.
The contract specifies that “ATF will pay Mr. Velinor’s full salary and benefits,” while the Virgin Islands government is responsible for special pay conditions, including an additional stipend of $8,000 a month and a three-month housing allowance not to exceed $2,000. That means the local government is contractually obligated to pay Velinor at least $122,000 for the 15 months he’s already been on the job.
Velinor said Thursday that he has yet to receive any compensation from the territory, including travel and relocation expenses also stipulated in the contract, but he’s confident the payments will come now that the agreement has been executed. Velinor said he doesn’t know why it took so long for the agreement to move through the local government’s administrative process.
The contract requires the local government to provide a vehicle “for work and personal use as needed,” and to pay for four round-trip plane tickets to the mainland annually.
Velinor said it’s a standard condition of such assignments to allow employees to conduct medical or personal business off-island and “it’s not something extraordinary.”
Despite rumors to the contrary, Velinor said that “I have spent less than 12 days on the mainland” since becoming commissioner, and he continued working remotely even while away.
Three police union leaders recently sent a letter to Bryan expressing no confidence in Velinor’s leadership and called for him to be removed.
Motta said Monday that the governor continues to have “full faith and confidence” in Velinor, who acknowledged that his efforts to improve the department have rankled some members.
“I hold everyone as accountable as they should be held, because we are sworn law enforcement officers. So, when you have the recognition that there is a need and a demand for us to be professional and demonstrate accountability to our police department and more importantly, to our community, then you are going to get some pushback,” Velinor said.
The federal-territorial agreement means that the Virgin Islands gets the benefit of Velinor’s leadership experience while the ATF pays his salary, freeing up resources that can be used elsewhere in the department.
“Had I been on salary here, the salary is $120,000 plus fringe, which is at least an additional 30%. So, you’re looking at roughly $160,000 when you factor those in,” Velinor said.
Velinor, who is from St. Croix, said he is focused on bringing the department into compliance with the consent decree and supporting officers so they can bring a halt to the territory’s chronic gun violence.
“I think I put service above salary, as reflected in my commitment to the Virgin Islands,” Velinor said. “I have relatives who’ve lived here, I have worked here, I’ve actually worked here as an agent. So, when called to continue service, I took on the responsibility like I’ve always done.”
Despite the challenges, Velinor said his commitment to the territory is unshaken, and he intends to serve the remainder of his contract. Velinor said it’s too early to say whether the contract would be renewed, and any extension beyond July 2021 would require a renegotiation between the parties.
He is not the first federal employee to serve through the Intergovernmental Personnel Act Mobility Program, and the U.S. Health and Human Services Department loaned regional administrator Michelle Davis to the territory for a two-year term under former Gov. Kenneth Mapp.
Davis served as Health commissioner from 2016 to 2018, but the details of her employment contract have never been made public.
Motta said her agreement was apparently lost in the transition between administrations, and cannot be located by government employees.
“The agreement for the employment of former Commissioner Davis was not negotiated or executed by this administration and thus we do not have a record of that agreement,” Motta said in an email Wednesday.