As the territory’s tourist season begins, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced at a Monday press briefing that within the next 30 days travelers can submit a U.S. vaccination card to the V.I. travel portal.
“As the season kicks in we want people to be able to come down, but most importantly we want to make sure our people are safe,” Bryan said.
With the rollback of COVID-19 travel restrictions internationally, the governor is focused on keeping the territory competitive in the tourism industry.
“The whole Caribbean is starting to accept U.S. vaccination cards now, and now that the U.S. is easing restrictions for foreign places, it’s just amping up the competition for us,” Bryan said.
Effective Monday, travelers from previously restricted countries can enter the U.S. with proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test, similar to the territory’s travel requirements.
The governor also announced that vaccination rates will be changing with the release of Census’ latest population data that says the territory’s total population is 87,146, a decrease of 18.1% from the 2010 Census population of 106,405.
“Within the coming weeks you should see an increase in the percentage of people in the Virgin Islands that are vaccinated, due to the reduction of our population,” Bryan said.
According to Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion, the department has submitted the change in population statistics to their data system, Tiberius.
The system is linked to what is recorded nationally, so the department is waiting to report new vaccination rates until it is updated there, which Encarnacion said should be by the end of this week.
As of Friday, Health reported 49,335 people are fully vaccinated, and 56,137 have received the first dose.
With last week’s FDA emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, Encarnacion announced that in that age group 10 children on St. Thomas, and 24 children on St. Croix received the Pfizer vaccine over the weekend.
“Make the decision to vaccinate yourselves and your children in anticipation of the reopening of in-person schools,” Encarnacion said.
Following the Education Department’s press briefing, the governor and Health voiced their support for students return to in-person learning Jan. 10.
The governor said he is traveling to Jacksonville, Fla., today to meet with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in regards to dredging permits for three local harbors, as well as plans to mitigate flooding in guts in Estate La Grange on St. Croix and Savan on St. Thomas.