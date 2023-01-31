Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. will be out of the territory next week, as he heads to Washington D.C. for a series of meetings to help advance his agenda.

At Monday’s Government House press briefing, Bryan said he will attend sessions with the Department of Interior’s Annual Interagency Group on Insular Affairs and the National Governors Association. The Interior Annual Interagency Group on Insular Affairs will focus on all U.S. territories and will discuss what issues they need assistance with.