Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. will be out of the territory next week, as he heads to Washington D.C. for a series of meetings to help advance his agenda.
At Monday’s Government House press briefing, Bryan said he will attend sessions with the Department of Interior’s Annual Interagency Group on Insular Affairs and the National Governors Association. The Interior Annual Interagency Group on Insular Affairs will focus on all U.S. territories and will discuss what issues they need assistance with.
“This year we are going to talk a lot about energy, as you know WAPA continues to be at the center of my attention as governor, and we are also going to look at bond financing and health care in the territory,” Bryan said.
While in the nation’s capital he will also testify before the Senate Energy and National Resources committee and will meet with Google executives, Howard University representatives, and the D.C. Mayor’s Office, “to discuss strategic partnerships as we advance digital health and data-driven processes and decision making here in the territory.”
Closer to home, Bryan reminded Virgin Islanders that tax season is in full swing.
“We pay them as we get them, so the quicker you file the quicker you get that check,” Bryan said.
Some of the territory’s senior citizens are still waiting for a social security check, and the governor asked for their patience, as omissions in a 2020 social security listing caused a delay.
“We still have 1,790 checks that still haven’t been picked up, and we are figuring out a way to reconcile that and get the people who have not been paid yet, paid,” Bryan said, adding that the Office of Budget Management needs a better helpline to handle the influx of inquiries.
“The money isn’t going anywhere, we are going to make sure everybody gets paid. Be on the lookout for more information on how to pick up your check,” Bryan said.
Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion addressed concerns about the accuracy of the Health Department’s daily COVID-19 reports following a surge of cases on St. Croix
“We are aware that the numbers in our reports do not represent every active case in the territory, as many of us take home tests and those numbers are not included in the report,” Encarnacion said. “The purpose of the epidemiological public health testing is not necessarily to capture every case, but instead to identify the trends across the community.”
While Encarnacion said at-home testing can be helpful in identifying positive COVID-19 cases, she also noted that an antigen test may not be 100% accurate, and can give a false negative result.
“If you continue to feel ill after receiving a negative test at home please seek a PCR confirmatory test from the Department of Health, it’s quick and it’s free,” Encarnacion said.
Encarnacion also encouraged residents to receive the bivalent vaccine, which protects against the newest and more contagious omicron variants.
To date there have not been any confirmed cases of the omicron variants in the territory, but Encarnacion said samples have been sent to the CDC for sequencing.
“The reason why we continue to see the changes in the different variants is because we do not have immunity levels throughout the world in order to combat COVID-19,” Encarnacion said.
Bryan, who recently had a second bout of COVID-19, asked how soon one could get a bivalent vaccine after being infected.
“As soon as you recover, so we can sign you up right away governor,” Encarnacion
For more information on when COVID-19 testing and the bivalent vaccine are available visit the Health Department’s social media channels.
Encarnacion also reminded St. Croix residents of the demolition of the Charles Harwood Medical Complex, which is scheduled to begin on Feb. 15.
Demolition will be followed by the construction of an approximately 200,000 square foot facility that will house a range of clinical and public health services.