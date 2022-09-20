Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Monday used his weekly press briefing to announce that the territory is ‘officially caught up’ with payouts of income tax refunds, noting that his administration has paid refunds as far back as 2001.
The topics of the weekly press briefings, which began in early 2020 to update residents on the government’s monitoring of the COVID-19 pandemic, has repeatedly changed and on Monday Bryan touched briefly on Hurricane Fiona and dedicated the rest of the briefing — about 15 minutes long — to details on tax refunds.
“As the storm goes over Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, our prayers are always with them,” Bryan said of the Category 1 hurricane’s destructive path.
The Virgin Islands fared better under Tropical Storm Fiona, and Bryan said Monday that officials will stand down a Joint Information Center set up in response.
As far as income tax payouts, Bryan said that during the period of Sept. 1 through Monday, the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Department of Finance released 14,269 income tax checks, totaling $31,444,284. Bryan noted that included in the “most recent batch” are 2,941 refunds from the 2021 tax year.
“This takes care of everyone that has filed up to February of 2022. We are now paying refunds in the same year that they were filed,” the governor said.
He added that the V.I. government is on track to issue refunds to everyone who filed by April 15, 2022, adding that this means his administration is “officially caught up” on payment of income taxes.
The governor, in stressing the importance of paying refunds due, said “families depend on these dollars to do simple things like pay their rent or pay their light bill.”
Since the fiscal year 2020 budget, Bryan said, his administration has set aside $25 million dollars to be paid out each quarter to address past due income tax refunds. And, since taking office in 2019, his administration has paid out 110,138 refund checks totaling $288,807,743.
“We only have 87,000 people in the territory but we have actually cut 110,000 checks and paid out almost 289 million dollars in tax refunds,” Bryan said.
He pointed out that the refunds paid out over the past two weeks included over $1.3 million dollars funded through the “reimbursement of the earned income tax credit” by the federal government. He added that under the Biden administration, the territory received a permanent reimbursement of the earned income tax credit.
“Before now we would pay up to $26 million dollars of the earned income tax credit that we never got reimbursed from the federal government, which is part of the reason why we fell so far behind,” Bryan said.
Officials meantime are working to collect new taxes owed to the government, according to Bryan.
“Believe it or not we have paid tax refunds as far back as 2001 and we continue to pay tax returns from before as they may have been in audit or filed late,” he said.
The governor said the V.I. government “is not only fiscally solvent in a way that brings in a budget surplus every single year, but it’s fiscally solvent in a way that it has paid its bills.”
He pointed to the over $100 million in retroactive wages paid to government works and over $1 billion to vendors in an attempt to bring the territory into “fiscal sovereignty.”
The V.I. government, he said, “is now $500 million dollars less in debt today” than when he first took office back in January 2019.