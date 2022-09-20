Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Monday used his weekly press briefing to announce that the territory is ‘officially caught up’ with payouts of income tax refunds, noting that his administration has paid refunds as far back as 2001.

The topics of the weekly press briefings, which began in early 2020 to update residents on the government’s monitoring of the COVID-19 pandemic, has repeatedly changed and on Monday Bryan touched briefly on Hurricane Fiona and dedicated the rest of the briefing — about 15 minutes long — to details on tax refunds.