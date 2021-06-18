ST. THOMAS — Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. wasted no time in granting administrative leave to non-essential government workers in commemoration of Juneteenth, hours after President Joe Biden signed legislation proclaiming June 19 a national holiday.
Since the federal holiday falls on Saturday, Bryan gave the public sector employees leave with pay today in honor of the newly proclaimed holiday.
In addition to government offices, vaccination centers territorywide, and local and federal courts are also closed.
A statement from the District Court of the Virgin Islands noted that “any previously scheduled matters will be heard at the discretion of the presiding judge,” but that normal hours will resume Monday.
Bryan’s announcement came soon after legislation establishing the Juneteenth holiday was passed by Congress and signed into law by Biden on Thursday afternoon.
“Governor Bryan announced administrative leave for all non-essential government employees and the closure of government offices on Friday in honor of the newly proclaimed federal holiday,” Government House announced in a statement released at 4:57 p.m.
It noted, “The Governor also announced that the territory will officially observe the holiday on Saturday in accordance with federal law.”
“Although we observe our emancipation on July 3rd, in solidarity with the rest of the nation we will close government offices and grant administrative leave for non-essential government employees this Friday in honor of the Juneteenth holiday,” Bryan said in the prepared statement. “Our country took an important step toward embracing the true telling of its history, and I thank President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the Congress for their bold leadership in officially marking this significant event in Black History.”
June 19, commonly referred to as Juneteenth, marks the date in 1865 when the last enslaved Africans in America learned from Union soldiers in Texas that they were free — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by President Abraham Lincoln.
V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett, in announcing that her offices in Washington, D.C., St. Thomas and St. Croix are closed today, said the declaration of Juneteenth as a federal holiday was “long overdue.”
“I am very pleased that the Biden-Harris Administration decided to take this historical action in recognizing the date that marked the end of slavery in the United States,” Plaskett said.
Also expressing his pleasure over the new federal holiday was St. Croix businessman Joel Mahepath, who in a letter to The Daily News editor in July 2020, said he had first learned of the significance of the date after then-President Trump postponed a planned rally in Tulsa, Okla. In that letter Mahepath wrote that “Juneteenth be declared a national federal holiday for the United States and its territories. It would be celebrated effective June 19, 2021, and henceforth observed on the next working day if the date falls on a weekend.”
On Wednesday, after the House was set to vote on legislation already passed in the U.S. Senate, Mahepath recalled his letter. While he acknowledged it had no bearing on congressional votes, he said it was “thrilling” nonetheless.
“It’s thrilling to know it will be a holiday,” he said, “I mean, I was just writing about this last year, and now we have a federal holiday.”
His request was for the holiday to be observed the following business day, if it fell on a weekend. In this instance, the three-day weekend for non-essential government workers starts today with Bryan’s granting of administrative leave.