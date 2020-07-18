Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has issued an executive order granting high school graduates a supplemental scholarship of $1,000 due to hardships experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact to the education system.
According to a news release Friday, the scholarships are available to all high school, home school, trade school and GED graduates of spring 2020 whose permanent residence was the Virgin Islands at the time of graduation and who have been accepted into a college, university or other post-secondary education or advanced vocational or trade school.