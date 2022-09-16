The territory is under a tropical storm watch with heavy rains and flooding expected into tonight, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and VITEMA Director Daryl Jaschen said Friday during an update to residents on the approach of Tropical Storm Fiona.
A tropical storm watch was issued for the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Dominica and Puerto Rico, according to Jaschen, who said Fiona was expected to move toward the Leeward Islands on Friday night and through this morning then move near or south of the U.S. Virgin Islands beginning today through Sunday.
During the 10 a.m. briefing Jaschen shared that the 5 a.m. data by Hurricane Hunters indicated a maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and four to six inches of rainfall with winds extending 125 miles outward from the storm’s center.
At 8 p.m., Friday, the storm was moving west at 15 mph and producing top winds of 50 mph, with its center “very near” Guadeloupe, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Bryan at Friday’s update to residents, said that seaports operating between St. Thomas and St. John would close at 10 p.m. to prepare for the storm. There were no indications of the airports closing, but due to wind speeds flights may be canceled, the governor said.
Bryan called on residents to stay home, noting that with heavy winds and flooding expected that tree branches will break and boulders loosened from saturated hilltops could pose a danger. He urged residents living in areas prone to flooding to get to a more secure location, and for families to check on each other, especially the elderly.
While no curfews are planned, he said, things could change. He said with residents remaining home, this allows work crews to clear main roads faster.
“As you know it’s been dry for a while so we expect that when it starts to rain that boulders, especially on St. Thomas and St. John, where it’s mountainous, are going to become loose and things will be washed away,” he said. “As usual, be prepared for the worse.”
Bryan said that the storm will be a “nice run-through” in order to see just how prepared the territory is.
“I just want us to be prepared,” he said.
The hurricane center’s prediction shows Fiona keeping south of the U.S. Virgin Islands and then making a turn between Puerto Rico and Hispaniola on Monday. From there, the storm is predicted to curve further northwest, toward the easternmost edge of the Bahamas.
Meanwhile, the Department of Planning and Natural Resources, in a released statement, advised boaters to make preparations for Fiona. The department urged boaters to relocate to the following havens:
• St. Thomas-St. John — Benner Bay, Mandahl Pond, Flamingo Bay
Hurricane Hole is under the jurisdiction of the National Park Service, so boaters must coordinate with the National Park Service on St. John for assigned mooring location, DPNR said.
Fiona is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane with top winds of 75 mph by the time the storm approaches the Bahamas on Wednesday, according to the NHC.
The storm could reach Category 1 hurricane strength, which means winds of at least 74 mph, by Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. At that point, the storm’s center is expected to be somewhere in a broad area that encompasses the southern Bahamas and points east and west. It is considered unlikely to threaten Florida, according to the National Weather Service.
— The Associated Press contributed to this article.