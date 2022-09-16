The territory is under a tropical storm watch with heavy rains and flooding expected into tonight, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and VITEMA Director Daryl Jaschen said Friday during an update to residents on the approach of Tropical Storm Fiona.

A tropical storm watch was issued for the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Dominica and Puerto Rico, according to Jaschen, who said Fiona was expected to move toward the Leeward Islands on Friday night and through this morning then move near or south of the U.S. Virgin Islands beginning today through Sunday.