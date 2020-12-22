Touting a recent drop in the coronavirus infection rate and more than 250 vaccinations, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Monday urged the public to “keep it together” through the holiday season, and hinted that Carnival may prove a reality next year.
“That’s not a bad idea,” Bryan said of a recommendation to hold Carnival in August. “Let’s try to get vaccinated [and] maybe we can have fete in August when we’re done with this coronavirus.”
The comment, while not an official announcement, does undercut rumors and local blog reports that Bryan had cancelled Carnival due to the pandemic.
Government House spokesman Richard Motta Jr. told The Daily News in a recent interview that neither the governor nor the V.I. Tourism Department had come to a “definitive conclusion” on Carnival and that any decision would have to be “based on the public health information available at the time.”
While vaccinations are speeding up, it remains uncertain whether a Carnival in late summer will still offer enough time for organizers. For Bryan, it’s a idea that he’s “toying with.”
All of it comes as 260 Virgin Islanders received their first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine last week. Bryan, along with top health officials, received the vaccine on Saturday, with the governor insisting a brief fever was the only side effect.
“It’s been almost three days since I received the vaccination — and I feel just fine,” Bryan said at his weekly Government House press briefing.
The Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose 21 days after the first dose.
The vaccine will be joined by its Moderna counterpart, which, after receiving approval for emergency use on Friday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, has now arrived in the territory and is being distributed to health care providers.
The Moderna vaccine requires a second dose 28 days after the first dose.
As part of the first phase of a federally-recommended distribution plan, priority for vaccinations is given to clinical health care staff and persons in long-term care facilities. As more doses arrive weekly, priority will expand to first responders, those with immunocompromised conditions and seniors.
The general public can expect to receive vaccinations starting in the spring.
In the meantime, Bryan cautioned residents against any large holiday gatherings, noting that the territory’s COVID-19 positivity rate dropped down to 5% last week following a brief post-Thanksgiving spike to 7%.
“Our numbers are starting to look good again … and God willing we’ll survive this surge without any loss of life,” he said.
Separately, Bryan said he is working to make funding available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) to give stimulus payments to educators who have incurred financial burdens as a result of the virtual learning mandate.
Monday also marked the V.I. government’s issuance of more than $100 million in total benefits distributed during the calendar year, which is three times more than has been distributed in any year ever, according to Bryan.
As of Monday, the V.I. Department of Labor has issued 49,740 unemployment insurance checks totaling more than $39,976,223.