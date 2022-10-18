A Government House spokesman said Monday that legislation already proposed by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. will decriminalize the use of marijuana, and possibly pardon those serving jail time for possession.
Richard Motta, Government House director of Communications, highlighted that fact during a question-answer period during Monday’s weekly press briefing, referring to legislation that has stalled in the Senate.
The information comes on the heels of President Biden announcing on Oct. 13 his decision on marijuana reform, urging governors to pardon all convictions for simple possession of marijuana and adopt common sense cannabis regulations.
The Daily News, following Biden’s announcement, contacted Motta to ask whether Bryan would follow suit. He said then that following a trip to Colorado a year ago where government officials visited the state’s cannabis industry, it was realized that medical marijuana regulations would be too expensive to implement and enforce in the Virgin Islands. Bryan, he said, is now focused on adult-use regulations.
On Monday, Motta reiterated after he was questioned again relative to Biden’s decision, that the proposed legislation has been with the 34th Legislature for “quite some time now.”
“Prior to President Biden’s pronouncement that was something that the governor has been very interested in wanting to see happen here in the territory,” Motta said.
When asked if the proposal included pardoning those serving jail time for possession of marijuana, Motta said that reparative justice for individuals who have served any type of prison time for small or non-violent criminal offenses involving either simple possession of marijuana, or possession of marijuana is one of the “key tenants” of the legislation, and that the legislation proposed includes “some sort of expungement” for individuals who have non violent offenses.
“We’re going to continue to work with the Legislature to make sure that is a reality,” Motta said, “To make those individuals whole while we move forward with the decriminalization of marijuana and the eventual recreational use of marijuana.”
As one of his first acts after taking office in January 2019, Bryan signed into law a medical cannabis bill, known as as (find out the official name bill) but the administration has yet to follow through on its requirements.
Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis said that active COVID-19 cases in the U.S. Virgin Islands are continuing to decline, but that the department is monitoring 36 active cases of COVID-19 territorywide. The number includes 30 on St. Croix, five on St. Thomas and one on St. John. One patient is hospitalized at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas, she said.
Health officials continue to advocate for vaccines, noting that the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is available at Health Department clinics territorywide. The testing schedule also remains the same.
“As the Virgin Islands approaches our traditional tourist season, and we begin to greet individuals from all over the globe, the department would like to appeal to those who have not become fully vaccinated and boosted,” Ellis said. “Becoming vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself from severe disease, including severe illness, hospitalization and death from the current strains of the COVID-19 virus.”
VITEMA Director Daryl Jaschen was also present at the Monday’s briefing, and reported that there are no new tropical cyclones expected during the next five days, however there are three tropical waves moving through the Atlantic that are currently being monitored. The hurricane season doesn’t end until Nov. 30.
“Unstable conditions” are expected throughout the territory today through Sunday and residents can expect “enhanced afternoon showers” and thunderstorms raising the risk of flash flooding and mudslides, he said, also noting that low risk of rip currents are expected over the next several days.
Jaschen reminded residents of his agency’s Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill, which is scheduled to start at 10:20 a.m. Thursday, at which time millions across the world will practice the drill of “Drop. Cover. Hold On.”
Jaschen said 12,148 people have signed up to participate locally, and that this has surpassed last year’s record number of 10,000 participants. He urged more residents, however, to register to participate by visiting event www.shakeout.org/usvi/.