Details on the distribution of stimulus checks went missing from Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s Monday press briefing, even as many residents watched it streamed live on Government House’s Facebook to learn when they would get theirs.
“Income taxes and stimulus update.... you know most people are watching for an update... talking about EVERYTHING ELSE under the sun,” Christina Brown posted.
Attendees at last Monday’s briefing were told funds from the U.S. Treasury for the $1,400 stimulus payments under President Joe Biden’s American Recovery Plan are in the hands of the V.I. Bureau of Internal Revenue, and checks should start going out as early as this week.
But first the agencies must finish mailing the $600 CARES Act 2 stimulus payments.
“Our IRB went above and beyond to make sure people got their $600 checks,” Bryan said. “If you haven’t gotten yours, you are going to get one soon.” A Daily News email requesting the numbers of checks sent since last week wasn’t answered by press time.
With 23,149 second doses of the COVID vaccine administered to Virgin Islanders and a total of 57,404 total shots in the arm, V.I. Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion reported the territory is closing in on reaching the governor’s 50,000 herd immunity goal.
Beach curfew lifts on Friday
Bryan announced that on Friday, he is lifting the beach curfew, and restaurants can move their tables closer, four feet apart, to seat more people.
“Remember, no grilling, no DJs, and stay socially distanced from people who are not in your family group,” he said. “If we reach 40,000 vaccines, we can get back to parties and grilling.”
As of Friday, 94,697 people had been tested for COVID with 3,041 positive results and 51 active cases; 23 on St. Croix, 27 on St. Thomas, and one on St. John, the health commissioner said. Of the positive cases, 2,163 individuals have recovered while 27 have died.
A pitch for firearm legislation
Disappointed with the reception given his proposed firearms bill last week by the Committee of the Whole, Bryan emphasized the importance of requiring people to report their intention of bringing firearms into the territory before they actually do it.
“If you go to Florida, you can purchase a firearm, declare the firearm, and bring the firearms into the V.I. legally,” Bryan said. “The airline is under no obligation to notify the Virgin Islands Police Department that you have 10 guns in your bag.”
If his bill is passed, it would be a felony for people not to report guns being transported to the territory before departure to the V.I. “We present laws we think are in the best interest for discussion,” Bryan said. “It is the Senators’ job to change those things they object to rather than berate the professionals who propose them.”
Funeral assistance FEMA funeral assistance is available for those who have lost loved ones from COVID, the governor said. For details about how to qualify and what documents are required, visit www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance.
Lorraine Benjamin-Matthew, director of Vital Records and Statistics, can be reached at 340-474-9749 for help with death certificates.
Finance commissioner
Bryan announced the nomination of Bosede Bruce to lead the Finance Department. A native of St. John, Bruce returned to the territory from Chicago where she was comptroller of Echelon Property and Casualty Insurance Company.
Bruce has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Tuskegee University, a master’s degree in business administration from the University of the Virgin Islands and more than 20 years of experience in accounting, finance and financial reporting.
Emergency Rent Assistance
Emergency Rent Assistance continues to be available to underwater tenants to help them avoid eviction. For information about who’s qualified to receive it and where to go to apply, visit www.vihfa.gov/erap or contact the Virgin Islands Housing Finance Authority at 340-772-4432 or 340-777-4432.
Vaccines continue to be free to everyone 16 and over and can be scheduled by calling 340-777-8227, or go online at covid19usvi.com/vaccine.
A list of pop-up testing sites can be found at Covid19usvi.com/testing.