Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. left the territory for Washington, D.C. on Sunday for a series of meetings to include discussions on CARICOM, the V.I. Water and Power Authority and restarting the St. Croix refinery, according to a Government House statement.
The statement noted that Bryan left the territory on Sunday with plans to meet with Biden administration officials and both Democrat and Republican members of Congress.
The governor is “traveling with his senior advisors” for a number of appointments throughout the week, according to the statement. Government House, however, did not specify who those senior advisors were, but noted Bryan and his entourage would be meeting with HUD (Housing Urban Development) Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman and the following U.S. senators: Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY; Ron Wyden, D-OR; Mike Crapo, R-ID and Bill Cassidy. R-LA.
Discussions. according to the Government House statement, will center on the following:
• V.I. Water and Power Authority
• Restarting the St. Croix refinery
• Updates on the territory’s recovery from the 2017 hurricanes.
It was not immediately clear why Bryan pegged CARICOM, the Caribbean Community and Common Market, whose 15-member states include Dominica, St. Lucia, Antigua, Barbados, St. Kitts, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, for discussion. Bryan’s spokesperson Richard Motta did not respond to questions seeking clarifcation on CARICOM or the list of senior advisors traveling with him.
The governor has not commented publicly since the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ordered the St. Croix refinery, owned by Port Hamilton Transportation and Refining, to undergo a permit review — a process that could take three years.
The EPA, on Nov. 17, announced that the St. Croix refinery may not resume operations without first obtaining a new comprehensive Clean Air Act permit, known as a a Prevention of Significant Deterioration or PSD permit. The refinery has an existing PSD permit, which was last modified in 2011.
EPA Administrator Michael Regan said at noted that the timeline for any potential restart by the refinery’s new owners, “significantly depends on the cooperation and substantial information from the company.”
In April, with prices high at the pump, Bryan issued a statement appealing to the Biden administration to prioritize the reopening of the St. Croix refinery, noting it was capable of processing more than 200,000 barrels of petroleum a day and could help alleviate the nation’s soaring fuel prices.
Byan is expected to return to the territory on Friday, Dec. 2, and in his absence Lt. Gov. Tregenza A. Roach is acting governor.