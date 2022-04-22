Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has issued a proclamation providing administrative leave for non-essential government employees next week for Carnival celebrations.
The administrative leave schedule:
• Wednesday, April 27 — Non-essential government employees in the St. Thomas-Water Island-St. John District are granted leave from 1 to 5 p.m. for the Food Fair.
• Thursday, April 28 — Non-essential government employees in the St. Thomas-Water Island-St. John District are granted leave from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for J’ouvert.
• Friday, April 29 — Non-essential government employees territorywide are granted administrative leave from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Health Department is urging residents to protect themselves and their loved ones during the Carnival festivities by following the recommended guidelines on hand-washing and social distancing, especially with persons with whom they do not reside. Health is also recommending that residents wear masks, especially when in large crowds.
Health will have a van and a tent at the Carnival Village and will provide COVID-19 vaccines, as well as COVID-19, HIV and STD testing, each night from 7 to 10 p.m.
Additionally, anyone who becomes fully vaccinated through April 30, whether at the clinics or at the Village or Food Fair, will receive the $250 incentive gift card.