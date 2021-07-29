Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and a group of senators and government employees are on a trip to Florida for meetings “aimed at expanding the transportation and distribution industry in the U.S. Virgin Islands,” according to information from Government House.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. has not responded to questions from The Daily News about the cost of the trip and other details, including which senators are traveling with Bryan to Florida.
Bryan left the territory Tuesday morning and “will accompany the delegation of Virgin Islands legislators for a series of meetings with transportation and shipping companies and other stakeholders located in Florida. He is scheduled to return to the territory on August 1,” according to the press release.
Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach will serve as acting governor until Bryan returns.
Sen. Kenneth Gittens issued his own press release about the trip, which provided some additional information.
Gittens said he is leading the delegation in meetings and site visits “in an effort to promote economic diversification and the Territory’s enhanced participation in the global marketplace.”
Gittens serves as chairman of the Senate Committee on Economic Development and Agriculture, and noted “the incredible potential of St. Croix, particularly in light of the Southshore Free-Trade Zone legislation signed into law in October 2020,” according to the statement.
“The new economic development program eliminates some barriers to trade and designates 3,000 acres on the south shore of St. Croix as an enterprise zone in order to facilitate the transshipment industry, light manufacturing, and V.I. Blue Economy initiatives.”
The senator added that “the growth and stability of the Virgin Islands economy is linked to our ability to adapt and act proactively.”
“We have learned we cannot rely on tourism, refining or any single industry here in the Virgin Islands. It is critical that we focus on bringing new and sustainable enterprises to the territory, particularly St. Croix,” Gittens said.
According to the statement, “This week’s trip was the result of ‘very exhilarating discussions’ with global industry leaders” that Gittens said he initiated in January “and that it was important that the territory’s leaders present a united front and a coordinated plan to bring in major investors to the Virgin Islands.”
Further the statement noted “the effort continues this week with an official visit to the Ports of Miami and Palm Beach to explore transshipment, global freight operations and some of the many opportunities created under our new Southshore Free-Trade Zone designation.”
While Gittens did not share the cost of the taxpayer-funded trip, he noted that it was planned “long before the recent emissions and suspension of operations at Limetree, that the meetings could not come at a more critical time.”
In addition to Bryan, Gittens said the delegation includes members of the Legislature, V.I. Port Authority staff and board, and the V.I. Economic Development Authority.
Bryan’s trip follows one earlier this month where Government House said he would host a “Government of the Virgin Islands job recruitment fair in Atlanta in hopes of encouraging Virgin Islanders to return to the territory to work” in the public sector.
The trip, listed from July 8-12 has come and gone without a report from Government House as to the cost to taxpayers, despite frequent touting of transparency.
The job fair, which was said to be led by the Division of Personnel, featured representatives from various government agencies under the categories of Health, Human Services and Education; Law Enforcement; Financial Services and Innovation and Technology. Government House noted at the time that the job fair is “the first of several planned efforts to reach out to the larger Virgin Islands diaspora to fill some of the critical vacancies that currently exist” in the public sector.”