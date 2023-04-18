During Monday’s weekly Government House press briefing, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. condemned the latest wave of fatal violence on St. Croix, following a vehicular homicide arrest Friday and a shooting that left one dead and five others injured early Sunday morning.

“Nothing is ordinary about consoling grief-stricken families on the senseless loss of a loved one,” Bryan said.

