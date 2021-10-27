As active COVID-19 cases drop to less than 100 territorywide, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced at a press briefing held Tuesday from Denver, Colo., that he is relaxing some pandemic restrictions.
Effective Friday, the moratorium on the sale of alcohol after 11 p.m. will be lifted, bars and restaurants may stay open past midnight and patrons may dance inside again.
“Please remember we are still in a global pandemic, but we must forge a way forward, and relaxing the restrictions is not an invitation for reckless and unwanted behavior,” Bryan said.
The governor also raised the maximum attendance at fully vaccinated events to 250 people. Event organizers must go through the V.I. Health Department.
During the press conference, the Health Department reported 83 active cases and a territorial positivity rate of 1.67%.
“Thank you Virgin Islanders, it is because of you that are vaccinated and adhering to strict guidance that we are seeing a decrease of new positive cases throughout the territory,” Territorial Epidemiologist Esther Ellis said.
Tuesday night, Health confirmed the territory’s 81st COVID-related death, a 77-year-old woman on St. Croix.
“With the holidays approaching and tourism travel increasing, we will see intermittent surges especially since we have not achieved community immunity yet,” Ellis said. The next priority item for the governor is returning students to in-person learning, no later than Jan. 10 following the holiday break.
“We are looking to phasing in the school population,” Bryan said. “The reduction in our active cases, however, may allow us to consider an earlier return.”