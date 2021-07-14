A day after Limetree Bay announced it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said the news was “disheartening” for residents and local businesses alike.
“The news of Limetree Bay Refinery filing for bankruptcy is disheartening for the residents and families who rely on the income and employment from the refinery,” Bryan said in a statement released Tuesday night after The Daily News contacted Government House for comment earlier that day.
He added “there are many local contractors and supporting businesses who are also impacted by this decision” and that he hoped Limetree would have been able to bounce back from early challenges.
“While there were some incidents during the restart process that raised concern with our local Department of Planning and Natural Resources and the Environmental Protection Agency, our administration remained hopeful that Limetree Bay Refinery would be able to rectify those issues and begin refinery operations in a manner that protected the health and safety of St. Croix residents,” Bryan said.
Limetree, in a statement Monday night, announced it had filed for bankruptcy, and that it intends to use the Chapter 11 process “to engage in discussions with its lenders, creditors, equity owners and others to evaluate options to maximize the value of the estate and recoveries for stakeholders, including exporting a potential sale of its assets.”
The statement was issued shortly after the U.S. Department of Justice released its own statement announcing it had filed a complaint, on behalf of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, against Limetree Bay Terminals LLC and Limetree Bay Refining LLC alleging the companies’ St. Croix petroleum refinery “presents an imminent and substantial danger to public health and the environment.”
The 19-page complaint, filed Monday, noted that refinery officials publicly minimized serious accidents and chemical releases that endangered St. Croix residents’ health as early as December — two months before the refinery officially restarted operations.
Last month, and leading up to Monday’s announcement, Limetree Bay Chief Executive Officer Jeff Rinker announced that 247 employees were laid off and that it would remain closed due to “extreme financial constraints.” That announcement followed a May 14 emergency shutdown order by the EPA, requiring Limetree to “cease refinery operations” temporarily after repeated flares and oil sprays.
The Justice Department on Monday said that simultaneous with the complaint, Limetree bay filed a stipulation “that acknowledges that the refinery is not currently operating and that Limetree Bay does not intend to restart the refinery at the present time.”
Bryan said his administration will continue to work with the company to meet current mandates and assist affected employees as necessary.
“Our focus now is to ensure that whatever remains to be done in the process of bringing the refinery offline is done without incident, that the workers who are impacted are made whole, and that we secure the interests of the Government of the Virgin Islands,” the governor said.
Still, he indicated some hope for future refining activity.
“Our administration plans to work with the creditors on the potential to reopen the refinery with new investment,” Bryan said.