More than a year after Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. seemingly shelved plans to merge the West Indian Co. and the Port Authority, the governor now says the time is “ideal” to pursue the merger, given WICO’s financial distress.
During his State of the Territory address Monday, Bryan acknowledged how the lack of cruise ships due to COVID-19 had “severely impacted” WICO and forced it to reduce staff, salaries and hours of operation. By the end of 2020, WICO had lost more than $2.5 million in passenger fees, while the territory lost more than $100 million in passenger spending overall.
Insisting WICO was “quickly approaching a financial wall catalyzing the need for consolidation,” Bryan proposed that the Public Finance Authority-owned subsidiary be transferred to the Port Authority and be given full responsibility for the management of all cruise ports in the territory.
“This makes sense and would create synergy in our efforts to promote the Virgin Islands as one destination in the cruise industry,” Bryan said. “The new structure will be efficient and finally allow the Virgin Islands to negotiate all three major cruise ports in both districts from one unified vantage point.”
Bryan said his team was already discussing the matter.
The renewed push reveals a shift in priorities for the governor, who in December 2019, seemed to put the proposed merger on the back-burner, and claimed his administration already had too many “ducks on the table,” such as the Long Bay Landing cruise dock.
By refocusing on the merger, Bryan appears intent on rekindling a promise made in his campaign platform, which calls for the merger and cites St. Thomas’ struggles to be the busiest cruise port in the Caribbean, and how it is represented by “two different government agencies who are often in competition for the same cruise traffic.”
Following the governor’s address, parties involved in the merger appeared supportive.
“Everyone clearly knows that WICO has a strong competitive advantage when it comes to technical knowledge and the ability to maintain the port — and as such, I think having the opportunity to expand and be able to take over the port on St. Croix [and other ports] is a good thing,” said WICO Vice Chairman Josh Charles.
“From the perspective of the Virgin Islands, it is a very good thing because you have one entity negotiating with the cruise lines and there’s no more double dealing with the cruise lines,” he added.
Charles said he is “looking forward” to the merger and hopes WICO personnel can still maintain their independence from any “political motivations” of the Port Authority Board.
As for the Public Finance Authority, Executive Director Nathan Simmonds acknowledged that Bryan is the chairman of the PFA Board. “Therefore, the PFA will execute all the necessary financial and administrative actions to accomplish this goal,” he said.
Port Authority Executive Director Carlton Dowe, while not openly endorsing the proposal, appeared open to discussion. “The V.I. Port Authority’s Board of Governors and I are inclined to work with the officials at the West Indian Company, Ltd. and the administration to determine if a merger is possible,” he said.