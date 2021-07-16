Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced Thursday that travelers from the British Virgin Islands to the U.S. Virgin Islands will be required to submit a negative COVID test within 48 hours of travel, instead of the usual five days.
The restriction comes amid an explosion in the number of COVID-19 cases in the British Virgin Islands, and will go into effect Monday.
Until further notice, travelers entering the U.S. Virgin Islands from the BVI must present test results obtained within 48 hours of traveling that shows a negative COVID-19 for those who are not vaccinated, or a positive antibody test for those who are vaccinated.
“Right now, we are under full watch for what is going on in the British Virgin Islands. The current situation, ladies and gentlemen, is not good, and that’s putting it lightly,” Bryan said during a news conference.
As of Wednesday, the British Virgin Islands reported 1,602 active cases, including three COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours.
The highest number of active cases reported to date locally was about 200, and the territory is about three times the size of the BVI, Bryan said.
“Over 100 of their hospital workers are either with COVID or quarantined because they may have been exposed to the virus. Their positivity rate for the last week and a half exceeds 17% compared to us in the Virgin Islands, which is at 3%, which is not that good either,” Bryan said.
Seven people are being treated at Schneider Hospital, including two on a ventilator, Bryan said. Five COVID-19 patients are currently receiving treatment at Luis Hospital on St. Croix, and there are more than 120 active cases in the territory.
“We’ve got to work to drive that down, we’ve got to work to get that under 50 for the entire territory. Please, I’m asking you, I’m begging you for your cooperation, so we can continue to enjoy the prosperity that we’ve had because we’ve managed the crisis well — not just me, not just Health, not just VITEMA but us as a community, managing to get through,” Bryan said.
He encouraged everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, and avoid travel to the British Virgin Islands until the surge subsides.
“We’re doing everything we can do to help the British Virgin Islands. I have been on the phone with the State Department, the Delegate has been reaching out trying to get assistance from D.C. They are a foreign port and it makes it extremely difficult for us to send over any resources that we have,” Bryan said.
The governor also said he is in communication with FEMA, the CDC and Health and Human Services to see what assistance the USVI can give to the BVI.