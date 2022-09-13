Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has nominated Deputy Inspector General Delia Thomas to fill the role that Inspector General Steven van Beverhoudt left 10 months ago.
Thomas has been leading the office since van Beverhoudt’s retirement in November and has worked for the government since 1989.
Monday’s announcement came after The Daily News questioned Bryan on Friday about the lack of a nominee.
“Part of my job as governor is appointing people to different offices, and over the last 30 or some years, Steven van Beverhoudt has been iconic at the helm of the Inspector General offices,” Bryan said during Monday’s weekly press briefing.
The V.I. Bureau of Audit and Control was formed in 1982, and van Beverhoudt began working with the bureau in 1984. He was appointed inspector general by Gov. Alexander Farrelly in 1989, and the Office of the Inspector General was created in 1999 as a separate, independent agency responsible for conducting government audits.
Over the course of his 32 years as inspector general, van Beverhoudt served under six administrations and conducted audits on numerous government agencies, uncovering evidence that led to criminal prosecutions and convictions for theft of government funds.
“We still have a lot of work to do and as van Beverhoudt has left the Office of the Inspector General, I commended him for changing the way we do business in the Virgin Islands and bringing real accountability to leadership,” Bryan said during the press conference.
Bryan emphasized that he wanted to make sure they had the right person for the role, and “we looked far and wide to make sure that we had the right selection, the background checks, made sure that we had the right posture. You see, the Office of the Inspector General is there to ensure that we are accountable, that we’re using the public’s money wisely, and most importantly, that there’s no malfeasance or waste involved. We need a person who is impeccable in order, whose integrity cannot be questioned.”
Born on St. John, Thomas began working for the Virgin Islands government in June 1989 as a junior auditor with the V.I. Bureau of Audit and Control, and became Audit manager in 1999. In March of 2001, Thomas was appointed acting deputy Virgin Islands inspector general and promoted to the position in June 2002.
Her nomination will be forwarded to the 34th Legislature for approval.
“I know she’s going to do us all proud here in the Virgin Islands and create a new legacy of leadership at the Office of the Inspector General,” Bryan said.
When asked why it took 10 months to complete a background check on Thomas, Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. responded in a text message Monday.
“Your question assumes that no one else sought the post and that there was not a thorough and thoughtful vetting of the candidates prior to the Governor’s announcement,” Motta wrote.
When asked how many other candidates sought the post, Motta responded, “I will look into that and get back to you.”
In a subsequent response, Motta did not provide the number of candidates considered for the role, but did elaborate on the search efforts.
“Delia Thomas was acting in the position and by her experience and role within the OIG is capable of leading the office. The governor used the time to look at other candidates, but ultimately, determined that she was the best candidate based on not only her experience but her institutional knowledge of the agency,” Motta wrote. “I would highlight that if confirmed, this is a six-year appointment that will surpass the governor’s term and so it was important to him that he get it right for the people of the territory.”