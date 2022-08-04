Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced Wednesday that career educator Dionne Wells-Hedrington is his nominee to head the Education Department as commissioner.

Over the last 29 years, Wells-Hedrington “has been at every single level of the Virgin Islands Department of Education,” Bryan said. “I am sure that she’s going to be very successful as all of the students, teachers and administrators have to be woven together into a deep fabric of communication in order to get our department, and most importantly, our children, to the level they deserve.”

