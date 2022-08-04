Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced Wednesday that career educator Dionne Wells-Hedrington is his nominee to head the Education Department as commissioner.
Over the last 29 years, Wells-Hedrington “has been at every single level of the Virgin Islands Department of Education,” Bryan said. “I am sure that she’s going to be very successful as all of the students, teachers and administrators have to be woven together into a deep fabric of communication in order to get our department, and most importantly, our children, to the level they deserve.”
Wells-Hedrington took time to thank those who were instrumental in where she is today.
“To God be the glory. Without the help of the Father, we would not be here today so I begin by thanking God for life, thanking God for this administration, thanking God for all the support that you have given to the Department of Education throughout the years,” Wells-Hedrington said.
She also thanked Bryan “for affording me this opportunity to lead the largest, most complex, most impactful department in this government, the Department of Education. I want to thank my family and friends for supporting me in this new assignment.”
In addition, Wells-Hedrington thanked the “hardworking men and women of the Department of Education, who give of themselves to ensure that our children receive a quality education in spaces that are conducive to learning.”
“I am public-school proud. I am a product of the public school system, I stand proudly before you all to pledge my commitment to the people of these Virgin Islands to build back the trust in public education,” she said.
Bryan recounted the challenges of the pandemic, and how “we quickly pivoted and transitioned an entire school population to virtual learning.”
He said it was a “smooth transition” back to classrooms, but acknowledged that the territory’s aging, 50 to 60-year-old school buildings present serious infrastructure and maintenance challenges.
Students return to schools on Aug. 8, and Wells-Hedrington said she’s been doing walkthroughs and has been engaged in all aspects of the preparations in her most recent role as chief operations officer.
Wells-Hedrington, who is from St. John, began her career as a teacher, and has served as an assistant principal, principal, interim superintendent, and insular superintendent.
She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Tuskegee University, a Master’s degree in Education Supervision and Instruction from the University of the Virgin Islands and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Capella University, according to information from online sources.
The press statement noted that she is “a woman of strong faith who enjoys sharing God’s Word and messages of hope and empowerment. She is also the president of the Purposeful, Prayerful, Passionate Women’s Empowerment Group and is an active Member of the advisory council for V.I. Christian Ministries.”
Wells-Hedrington quoted scripture during Wednesday’s press conference, and cited Jeremiah 29:11: “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ says the Lord, ‘Plans to prosper, not to harm, plans to give you hope and a future.’”
“I strongly believe this is God’s plan,” she said. “My story is God’s glory.”
Wells-Hedrington added that, “my journey has given me a well-rounded perspective on the Department of Education,” and pledged to “always be honest and straightforward, that I will do my best to communicate with internal and external stakeholders. I honestly don’t believe in leadership from the top down, I believe in leadership from the bottom up.”
In addition, “I am a stickler for accountability. I believe in focusing on not only the wellness of our students but our staff as well, so mental health is very critical to the learning experience that students have inside and outside of the classroom,” Wells-Hedrington said. “Buildings are important, but what’s more important is teaching and learning.”
Senators must still vote to confirm Bryan’s nomination, but Wells-Hedrington has already received vocal support from fellow St. Johnian and At-Large Sen. Angel Bolques Jr.
“When she is confirmed by the Legislature, without a doubt I know that she will hit the ground running as our public schools are fraught with maintenance, construction issues as well as low teacher morale and frustrated students who contend with closed cafeterias and lacking green spaces to play safely,” Bolques said in a news release. “Dr. Wells understands both the short and long-term needs of teachers, schools, staff, and students.”
The announcement comes after former Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin resigned on June 27, and Bryan named Assistant Commissioner of Education Victor Somme III as acting commissioner.
Berry-Benjamin was confirmed by the Legislature in May 2019 and led the territory’s schools throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.