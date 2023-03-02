Carol Thomas-Jacobs

Acting Atty. General Carol Thomas-Jacobs

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has nominated Acting Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs to serve as a V.I. Superior Court judge, and renominated sitting Judge Harold Willocks to another six-year term.

“After more than two decades working on behalf of the Government of the Virgin Islands in the Department of Justice, Acting Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs has demonstrated a solid and balanced understanding of the laws of the U.S. Virgin Islands,” Bryan said in a statement issued by Government House on Thursday.

