Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has nominated Acting Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs to serve as a V.I. Superior Court judge, and renominated sitting Judge Harold Willocks to another six-year term.
“After more than two decades working on behalf of the Government of the Virgin Islands in the Department of Justice, Acting Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs has demonstrated a solid and balanced understanding of the laws of the U.S. Virgin Islands,” Bryan said in a statement issued by Government House on Thursday.
“Judge Willocks’ esteemed service of more than a decade for the V.I. Superior Court speaks for itself, and I am honored to nominate him and Acting Attorney General Thomas-Jacobs to these vital positions in the Territory’s Judicial System,” Bryan added.
Thomas-Jacobs has served for more than 20 years in the V.I. Department of Justice, most recently as the deputy attorney general in 2016 and as the chief deputy attorney general in 2020.
“Governor Bryan named her Acting Attorney General following the resignation of Denise George in December 2022,” according to the statement from Government House.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. told The Daily News in January that Bryan had relieved George of her duties after four years because “he simply grew frustrated over the years with the lack of communication and focus on local matters under the purview of the AG’s office.”
Motta did not respond to questions from The Daily News Thursday about who will serve as the next acting attorney general.
“After working for the Office of the Territorial Public Defender for more than 20 years, Judge Willocks was named to the bench of the V.I. Superior Court in 2010, including serving as the presiding judge of the court,” according to Government House.
The statement included a link to the government’s “transparency” website, transparency.vi.gov, which remained inactive as of Thursday.
Government House initially said the site was taken down in January for “routine” maintenance.
Finance Commissioner Bosede Bruce told senators at a committee hearing on Feb. 21 that there were technical issues and “information that we were submitting, once it was processed through and coming onto the site, it was wrong. So, we had to take it down so we can fix those integration issues.”
Officials said at the hearing that the website should be restored by the first week of March.
