Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has nominated Ariel K. Smith to serve as the next V.I. Attorney General, according to a news release issued by Government House on Tuesday.
Smith has served as chief of the Civil Division in the V.I. Department of Justice since 2016.
Bryan sent his nomination to the Legislature Monday, and asked Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. to have the Legislature act quickly and approve the nomination, “to prevent any delays in the official functions of the department.”
The Justice Department has been without a permanent leader since late December, when Bryan terminated former V.I. Attorney General Denise George, who served in the position for about four years.
Rumors swirled that Bryan was displeased with George’s handling of civil litigation against the Jeffrey Epstein estate, and her decision to move forward with a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase, which accuses the bank of turning a blind eye to Epstein’s criminal activity.
But Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. told The Daily News Bryan was frustrated with the ongoing problems locally, including the closure of the dilapidated, unsanitary St. Croix morgue.
“If Governor Bryan was trying to protect Epstein or whatever the narrative is, he would’ve relieved the AG of her duties two years ago when she initially pursued the ocase,” Motta said at the time. “He simply grew frustrated over the years with the lack of communication and focus on local matters under the purview of the AG’s office.”
Bryan chose longtime Justice Department attorney Carol Thomas-Jacobs to serve as Acting Attorney General, citing her more than 20 years of experience.
But just over two months later, Bryan announced on March 2 that he was nominating Thomas-Jacobs to serve as a V.I. Superior Court judge.
He did not name a new nominee for Attorney General until Tuesday’s announcement.
The statement from Government House included Smith’s credentials, starting with her juris doctorate degree from Rutgers University School of Law in New Jersey.
“As chief of the Civil Division in the Department of Justice, Attorney General Nominee Smith oversees a staff of five attorneys and two support staff and manages a caseload of more than 40 cases pertaining to the executive branch and instrumentalities of the Government of the Virgin Islands,” accoridng to the news release.
Prior to being named chief of the Civil Division, Smith served as an assistant attorney general in that division for seven years.
She also served as assistant Territorial Public Defender for five years and performed criminal defense of misdemeanor and major felony offenses, including domestic violence and white collar matters, including conducting more than 20 jury trials.
Prior to that, “Smith was an associate attorney for Smock and Moorhead in private practice where she practiced general civil litigation with emphasis on insurance defense, bankruptcy, probate, family, labor, real estate, and commercial transactions,” according to the news release.
