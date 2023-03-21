Ariel K. Smith

Ariel K. Smith

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has nominated Ariel K. Smith to serve as the next V.I. Attorney General, according to a news release issued by Government House on Tuesday.

Smith has served as chief of the Civil Division in the V.I. Department of Justice since 2016.

