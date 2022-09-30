Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed 36 executive budget bills and appropriations for the 2023 fiscal year before the 2022 fiscal year ended Friday, according to a news release from Government House.
Bryan approved the executive branch general fund budget of $714.5 million, “as well as key appropriations, including those to fund the Virgin Islands Judiciary, the Legislature and the University of the Virgin Islands,” according to the news release.
Other appropriations include $5 million in funding for the Department of Sports, Parks and Recreation for the reconstruction of the Randall “Doc” James Race Track on St. Croix.
The additional appropriations bring the total general fund operating budget to $1.03 billion, according to the news release.
“This FY 2023 budget continues the Bryan-Roach Administration’s record of stabilizing the finances of and restoring trust in the Government of the Virgin Islands and maintaining a sustainable budget for the continued operation of a government that serves all Virgin Islanders,” Bryan said in a statement. “I want to thank the members of the 34th Legislature for working with this Administration toward fiscal responsibility and accountability.”