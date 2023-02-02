Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. used his veto power to strike down several significant or controversial pieces of legislation, including a rezoning in Beeston Hill on St. Croix, an increase in the minimum salary for government employees, a bill to reform the Taxicab Commission, and a $250,000 appropriation for the Office of the Inspector General to investigate the troubled V.I. Water and Power Authority.

The governor’s actions were made public on Thursday, after Government House finally released a transmittal letter, dated Jan. 20, from Bryan to Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. that explains his reasons for vetoing seven of the 26 bills that were passed in the last session of the 34th Legislature in December.

