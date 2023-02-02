Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. used his veto power to strike down several significant or controversial pieces of legislation, including a rezoning in Beeston Hill on St. Croix, an increase in the minimum salary for government employees, a bill to reform the Taxicab Commission, and a $250,000 appropriation for the Office of the Inspector General to investigate the troubled V.I. Water and Power Authority.
The governor’s actions were made public on Thursday, after Government House finally released a transmittal letter, dated Jan. 20, from Bryan to Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. that explains his reasons for vetoing seven of the 26 bills that were passed in the last session of the 34th Legislature in December.
It remains to be seen whether senators in the 35th Legislature will override any of Bryan’s vetoes, which would require agreement by two-thirds of the majority, or at least 10 votes.
Vetoes
The 34th Legislature’s final session was split over two days, Dec. 20 and Dec. 29, and included a marathon of bills and non-germane amendments attached to Bill No. 34-0298, which appropriates $500,000 from the Emergency Services Fund to the Health Department to fund the Mobile Integrative Health Care Program.
In addition to the seven vetoes, Bryan exercised his line-item veto power to strike down three sections of the original Bill No. 34-0298, and two non-germane amendments that senators hung off the so-called “Christmas tree” bill.
“Sections 1 and 2 have been stricken as they appropriate the funds to the Department of Health,” Bryan wrote in his letter to Francis.
Considering the integration of the Emergency Medical Service and the V.I. Fire Service, Bryan said the appropriation should not go to the Department of Health.
“Section 3 was stricken as it grants to all firefighters benefits originally meant for firefighters who work in th Suppression Unit,” of the V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Service, “and serve as first responders to control and suppress fire outbreaks and contain Hazmat incidents,” Bryan wrote. “Additionally, such benefits are negotiated benefits for a specific purpose and should remain as such.”
Bryan also vetoed Section 14 of the bill, a non-germane amendment which waived fees for permits for billboards and signs for candidates seeking election to public office.
Bryan also vetoed Section 21(a), “as it re-appropriates funds currently in use by the Department of Sports, Parks and Recreation for on-going sports programs as already authorized and appropriated through Act No. 8494,” which was passed in 2021.
The section was a non-germane amendment requiring the department to use $500,000 appropriated in Act 8494 as a grant to the Eddie Ortiz Annual Three Kings Tradition Inc., and for development and construction of a steel roof for the basketball court at Estate Profit.
In addition to the line-item vetoes, Bryan vetoed seven bills in their entirety.
Bryan vetoed Bill No. 34-0387, which changed the zoning designation of a 15-acre parcel in Beeston Hill from residential to business.
Property owners Atta and Jihad Misbeh have said they intend to construct condominiums and a small shopping center on the site, but many area property owners publicly criticized the plan as inappropriate for the residential area, and urged senators not to approve the rezoning request.
The bill was amended to require at least 30% of the parcel to remain green space, and prohibit establishment of a gas station, bar, tavern, nightclub, or outdoor music entertainment. Eight senators voted to approve the bill as amended, with Sens. Carla Joseph and Janelle Sarauw voting against the measure, and Sens. Alma Francis-Heyliger and Geneviege Whitaker not voting. Sens. Dwayne DeGraff, Milton Potter, and Kurt Vialet were absent.
While senators who supported the amended bill said they felt they’d struck a fair compromise, Bryan said the rezoning was not appropriate, and there were concerns that the property owners’ initial plans have evolved.
“Based on the recommendations of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources, this bill is non-conforming while the conditions for the proposed development have apparently changed,” Bryan wrote. “Before affecting 15,942 acres of undeveloped land and its neighboring properties, the changes in the conceptual plans and conditions must go through the necessary vetting and hearings to apply the more appropriate zoning designation.”
Bryan also vetoed Bill No. 34-0080 appropriated $250,000 to the Office of Inspector General to investigate WAPA.
“Although I appreciate and support the desire for additional transparency and public explanation of WAPA’s operational decisions, this proposal would deplete the Inspector General’s resources and likely halt all other pending investigations,” Bryan wrote.
Senators voted on Dec. 20 to confirm Delia Thomas as the new Inspector General, who is now stepping into the role previously held by her long-time boss, former Inspector General Steven van Beverhoudt, following his retirement in November 2021.
“The Inspector General has a critical role in examining the totality of government operations and should not be hindered in its mission by such broad legislative mandates. Rather than approve this proposal, I am requesting that the Inspector General review these proposed inquiries, determine which issues have not yet been investigated, and create a timeline and cost estimate for a thorough investigation of the outstanding matters,” Bryan wrote.
He added that, “The public is entitled to understand how public agencies, such as WAPA utilize their resources, and I am committed to fostering that dialogue.”
Bryan also vetoed Bill No. 34-0272, which sought “to empower the Executive Director of the Taxicab Commission to hire the necessary staff to operate and manage the Taxicab Commission office,” and suggested the bill’s language should mirror that of the Public Service Commission, which grants administrative management to the executive director.
“With this language the responsibility remains with the Commission but is vested in the Executive Director,” Bryan wrote.
Bryan also vetoed Bill No. 34-0388, which increased the minimum salary for public employees and the government’s semiautonomous agencies and independent instrumentalities.
Bryan said he’s been “a consistent advocate of increasing compensation for hard-working government employees, however, a retroactive increase after the conclusion of the government’s budget approval process, and without proper cost analyses, is simply financially irresponsible.”
His administration has approved pay increases for unions through the collective bargaining process, and “Mandating pay increases outside of these negotiated contractual agreements would destabilize the government pay systems and create a multitude of inequities,” Bryan wrote.
Bryan also vetoed Bill No. 34-0397, which sought to increase the appropriation to Frederiksted Health Care to fund vehicle purchases and the homeless program, and to the Agriculture Department to supplement the drought subsidy.
Bryan said a $400,000 in drought subsidy funds were released by the Office of Management and Budget on Dec. 15, and regarding the appropriation from the Department of Human Services to Frederiksted Health Care, “I have instructed the financial team to fund it through the American Rescue Plan Act funds.”
Bryan also vetoed Bill No. 34-0236, which sought to expand eligibility for the V.I. Higher Education Scholarship to part-time students.
While he supported that intent, “I cannot support the GPA eligibility reduction from 2.5 to 2.0,” Bryan wrote, pointing to the numerous academic support resources available at the university.
In exchange for the scholarship, “we ask that students do their part, utilize the resources that have been provided to them, and maintain their grades,” Bryan wrote.
Bryan also vetoed Bill No. 34-0243, which sought to increase the number of licensed naturopaths on the Board of Naturopathic Physicians from three to four because the territory only has three licensed naturopaths so “as written, the amendment to the Bill makes it impossible to have a working board.”
Transmittal letter
Bryan’s transmittal letter, which is dated Jan. 20, was released only after The Daily News questioned Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. about why it had not yet been made public.
Motta did not respond to those questions.
But Government House did release the letter with an accompanying press release Thursday morning — mere hours after The Daily News published an article pointing out that it remained unclear which bills had been signed and which had been vetoed.
Piecemeal information about Bryan’s decisions has been gradually coming to light, however, with Government House issuing a press release on Jan. 18, celebrating Bryan’s signing of the V.I. Cannabis Use Act.
But the press release didn’t include any of the other bills passed by senators in December. Bryan also mentioned some of the bills in his State of the Territory Address on Jan. 23, including the V.I. Behavioral Health Act, which calls for construction of a mental health treatment facility and other services long denied to the most vulnerable Virgin Islanders. But the governor didn’t say during the speech whether he’d actually signed the bill into law.
Bills signed into law
The Behavioral Health Act was among the 19 bills Bryan approved, according to the transmittal letter.
“This momentous achievement was the result of the work of numerous stakeholders, and countless hours of collaboration with Senators Francis’ office,” Bryan wrote.
Health Department officials have been talking for years about establishing an inpatient mental health treatment facility where vulnerable citizens can receive treatment, but have failed to do so, and a timeline for implementation of the Behavioral Health Act has not been made public.
Bryan also approved:
- Bill No. 34-0153
- , establishing the Sixth Constitutional Convention of the Virgin Islands;
- Bill No. 34-0211
- , relating to enforcement of noise pollution;
- Bill No. 34-0232
- , which deals with several aspects of construction and improvement of roads in the territory;
- Bill No. 34-0238
- , requiring V.I. and Caribbean history to be integrated into the public school curriculum;
- Bill No. 34-0253
- , which extends exemption of real property taxes to certain real property;
- Bill No. 34-0271
- , which amends the Civil Rights Act to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity;
- Bill No. 34-0283
- , which will fund a scholarship for those pursuing a certificate in stenography, court reporting, and related fields;
- Bill No. 34-0350
- , relating to the V.I. Commission on Youth and appropriating $50,000 for operating expenses;
- Bill No. 34-0357
- , relating to Real Estate Appraisers;
- Bill No. 34-0368
- , establishing an Opioid Abatement Fund and Committee;
- Bill No. 34-0373
- , appropriating $250,000 for the Cruz Bay playground revitalization project;
- Bill No. 34-0361
- , granting a zoning variance for parcel No. 173-A-66 in Anna’s Retreat to allow for a beauty salon;
- Bill No. 34-0377
- , changing the zoning designation of parcels in Smith Bay from A-1 to C and R-3;
- Bill No. 34-0396
- , granting a zoning use variance in parcel No. 173B-88 Anna’s Retreat for a transitional housing facility,
- Bill No. 34-0390
- , approving a lease agreement with the St. Croix Majorettes for a government parcel in Estate Peter’s Rest, and
- Bill No. 34-0391
- , approving the lease for the Enrique Nieves American Legion Post No. 102 for Parcel 1-C Estate Peter’s Rest.
Bryan also acknowledged a resolution acknowledging that the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in the Insular Cases was “contrary to the text and the history of the United States Constitution as they rest on racial views and stereotypes from the era of Plessy v. Ferguson that have long been rejected” as contrary to basic democratic principles.