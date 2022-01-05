Bryan orders students revert to online learning amid COVID surge

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., citing skyrocketing COVID cases, announced Tuesday that public school students will return to classes virtually beginning Monday.
“We understand that there is still a number of students eligible for the vaccines who are not yet vaccinated,” Bryan said during his weekly COVID-19 press briefing. “If you’re a parent out there, we want to keep your children safe. Go out there and get vaccinated.”
Education officials had scheduled Jan. 10 as the date students were expected to return to in-person learning. On Tuesday, Bryan said that pending bi-weekly reevaluations of the COVID-19 landscape, the plan for now is for students to return to in-person learning on Jan. 24.
The governor said his decision is in response to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the territory “fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant.”
As of Tuesday, there were 2,493 active cases in the territory with 1,205 on St. Croix, 1,180 on St. Thomas and 97 on St. John, according to Health Department statistics.
Health Department Medical Director Dr. Tai Hunte-Caesar is calling on those who are vaccinated to not get tested immediately upon suspected exposure to the virus, but rather to wait to see if they get symptoms.
“This is critical because our testing supplies will be exhausted unless we test the people we absolutely need to test,” Hunte-Caesar said.
In the last week, lines from residents seeking tests have snaked at testing sites territorywide.
According to Hunte-Caeser, emergency rooms throughout the territory have also been congested with COVID patients that could be safely recovering at home.
“You do not need to go to the emergency room just because you feel sick or need to get tested,” she said. “You should only go to the emergency room if you’re having difficulty breathing or feel extremely weak.”
Currently, there are three people hospitalized at Luis Hospital on St. Croix and seven at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas. Hunte-Caeser said one of the patients at Schneider Hospital is a 1-year-old infant.
“This is a request coming directly from the pediatricians in our clinic,” Hunte-Caesar said of asking residents to stay home unless symptoms are grave. “The nation is seeing records of hospitalizations in the pediatric population and so are we. Currently, there is an infant hospitalized at [Schneider] for more than one week. We are praying for this baby’s recovery.”
Bryan highlighted the fact that his administration has continued to work to ensure that hospitals are not overwhelmed.
“The interesting thing about it that Dr. [Anthony] Fauci shared with us last week is that you really are not focused on the amount of cases you have, but rather the amount of load your hospitals can bear,” he said of President Biden’s chief medical adviser, during a White House briefing with the nation’s governors.
Bryan also said that while COVID cases are at an all-time high, he remains cautiously optimistic that case numbers will decrease.
“I don’t want to speak too quickly, but it does appear that we are beginning to see a slight plateau to that surge and we hope that trend continues,” Bryan said.