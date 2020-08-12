Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced Tuesday that he’s called senators to convene in a special session on Aug. 18 to consider legislation that would refinance the territory’s debt and make millions available to the Government Employees’ Retirement System and other long-neglected financial concerns.
“The Matching Fund Securitization Act, which marks the USVI’s re-entry into the bond market for the first time in 11 years, can potentially create a revenue stream of $85 million for each of the next three years by reducing the territory’s annual debt service payment. The Act would significantly increase cash flow and create a vehicle for the Government’s future bonding needs,” according to a statement from Government House.
“In plain language, we’re refinancing the existing debt to make monies available now. We are not using a penny extra,” Bryan said during a press conference. “To be honest, this financial transaction is complicated, and it comes with a very tight time frame; however, it presents an opportunity that is too critical to overlook.”
Bryan said the transaction would provide the territory with access to the bond market, reduce the overall interest rate on current debts and provide “$106 million in present value savings,” reduce the annual debt service payment, and create a potential revenue stream of $85 million annually in the first three years.
At one point during Tuesday’s press conference Bryan referred to the potential revenue as a “waterfall of cash,” with which the government can fund its employee pension plan and cover other costs, in conjunction with the anticipated revenue from recreational cannabis sales and Limetree Bay terminals on St. Croix.
“Remember, it’s a stack — $20 million for cannabis. Maybe $40 million out of this, that’s $60 million. Maybe another $7 million on top for Hovensa. That’s $67 million. That’s enough money for us to be able to dedicate a stream of revenue and really make a dent in this problem,” Bryan said.
Lt. Governor Tregenza Roach highlighted the need to fund improvements to the territory’s solid waste management system, which much be addressed “to improve the quality of life for all Virgin Islanders.”
But the government’s long-overdue financial obligations to GERS and the V.I. Waste Management Authority aren’t optional, as both are among the local entities under court-ordered federal consent decrees.
In April, former U.S. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez ordered the government to pay GERS more than $63 million — including more than $43 million in interest alone — for nearly two decades’ worth of unpaid employer contributions.
Gomez ordered the payments to be made in a series of seven equal installments every 30 days, with the first $9,020,500 due May 3, and wrote that the payments are the only way for the pension system to “forestall insolvency,” which could come as early as 2024 — or even sooner, given the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The government subsequently appealed that order to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court, while attorneys for GERS filed a cross appeal arguing that Gomez’s order didn’t go far enough, and the government owes more than $1.6 billion.
In addition, two groups representing retirees — St. Croix Government Retirees Inc. and Government Retirees United for Fairness — filed an amicus brief in the case on June 24, decrying the dire position retirees are being forced into by the government.
“It is impossible to see how a one-time judgment for $63 million for amounts owed by the government going back nearly 20 years provides any hope or comfort to retirees. This amount, at best, may delay devastating losses of pension benefits by a few short months,” according to the brief.