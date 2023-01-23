ST. THOMAS — Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. promised many things during Monday’s State of the Territory Address, pledging to fix the V.I. Water and Power Authority, improve education, fight crime, raise wages, solve the housing crisis, finish long-overdue capital projects, and use billions in federal relief funding to improve all Virgin Islanders’ lives.
Bryan delivered his fifth annual address at the Legislature on St. Thomas, where Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach, senators, Cabinet members, V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett and other dignitaries had gathered to hear more about the territory’s financial and overall health.
“Progress is incremental, with each step comes its challenges, but we have faced and conquered formidable hurdles in the last four years and have managed to overcome them with great skill and irrefutable success,” Bryan said.
He added that “in the midst of a $12 billion dollar recovery from the ravages of hurricanes Irma and Maria, I have come to realize that recovery is a misnomer.”
“This is not a quest to return to where we have been, but a transformational journey to a place we could not have previously imagined,” the governor said. “Our troubles have changed from dire social and economic challenges to ones that are mired in finding enough people who are committed to bringing forth this new, expanded vision of our collective future.”
The construction sector is expected to grow “as we strive to infuse at least $800 million in federal spending into our economy each year. Growth in the overall Gross Territorial Product by 2 percent is considered robust. This is an almost 20 percent increase in spending every year for the next four years,” Bryan said.
“We expect that this influx of dollars will continue annually for at least the next 10 years. This money does not fully safeguard us against recessions and other economic disruptions, it does assure us that we will have a steady stream of capital spending for the foreseeable future,” he added.
Over the course of 90 minutes, Bryan expanded on the idea that the V.I. government will be able to use federal funding to resolve myriad problems that have been plaguing Virgin Islanders for years, and in some cases, generations.
“I assure you, the recovery is alive and well, positively impacting the territory’s economy and strengthening critical infrastructure. The territory now anticipates more than $12 billion in recovery funding,” Bryan said, before ad-libbing a line into his prepared speech, which he did frequently throughout the address: “It seems like every time I come up here it goes up a billion.”
Bryan said $7.4 billion of those funds have already been allocated — “allocated, not obligated,” for the recovery from hurricanes Irma and Maria, and “In 2022 alone, the territory paid out over $460 million in recovery funding. In total, $5.9 billion has been obligated from various federal sources, and over $2.9 billion has been expended to date. “
He also noted that “Overall, in 2023, the Office of Disaster Recovery projects the completion of 44 projects and anticipates the start of over $930 million in recovery projects this year.”
WAPA
One of Bryan’s boldest pronouncements came in regards to WAPA.
WAPA’s high rates and inconsistent service have been dragging down the Virgin Islands economy, and the Authority itself is in chronically poor financial health.
But Bryan said he’s confident he can tackle WAPA’s woes once and for all.
“I think that all residents of this Territory can agree that the ongoing financial and operational woes at the Water and Power Authority are an impediment to any developmental progress we hope to make as a community,” Bryan said.
“As I campaigned for re-election last year, I tried my best to avoid making any bold pronouncements to solve issues that were beyond my direct control. The one exception to that though, was WAPA. I have committed to fixing the issues of WAPA within my second term. As you have come to learn, I am a man of my word and I take my promises seriously. Solving the energy crisis in the Virgin Islands is a goal that was never really feasible until now. We have the resources, for the first time, to make our energy source affordable, reliable, and renewable,” Bryan said.
He added he is “confident in setting this goal because I know there are tremendous resources being made available to help WAPA turn the corner on its problems and this administration has the courage and determination to see it through.”
Installation of four new generating units at the Harley Power Plant on St. Thomas is ongoing, and Bryan said WAPA “has identified qualified firms that can deliver between 50 % to 100% of St. Croix’s power from solar for a fraction of the current cost. We anticipate that the solar farms will be fully operational within 12 to 18 months of the execution of the Power Purchase Agreements.”
VITOL
Regardless of infrastructure upgrades and other improvements, WAPA still has to resolve longstanding issues with propane supplier VITOL.
Bryan acknowledged that, “all this potential progress is jeopardized by the ongoing dispute between WAPA and Vitol, the owner and operator of WAPA’s propane terminals.”
He said “WAPA is currently in discussions with Vitol to resolve this matter amicably, and we are optimistic that we will be able to announce a positive resolution in short order. We intend to settle this debt once and for all and place WAPA on firm financial footing.”
JFL North
The long-delayed opening of the Juan F. Luis Hospital modular facility on St. Croix, known as JFL North, “has been the most frustrating setback in our hurricane recovery efforts. The project has been plagued over the years by errors and omissions in funding, supply chain disruptions, contract disputes, and poor management oversight, amongst other issues,” Bryan said.
“Senators, I know you have heard this before, but they assure me that I will be seeing you all soon at the long-awaited ribbon cutting to open this facility,” he pledged. “The opening of JFL North will clear the way for demolition of the existing hospital structure to commence later this year. The demolition of the Charles Harwood Medical Complex is underway with the contractor mobilizing this year as well. Likewise, the restoration of Charlotte Kimelman Cancer Institute has begun. The Department of Health is also making progress on a new office for Women, Infant and Children at the Knud Hansen Memorial Complex on St. Thomas and in the town of Frederiksted on St. Croix.”
Mental Health
Bryan celebrated the recent passage of the V.I. Comprehensive Behavioral Health Act, which calls for construction of a mental health treatment facility and other services long-denied to the most vulnerable Virgin Islanders.
Many individuals experiencing homelessness and severe mental health issues end up on the street or in jail, and some are shipped to private facilities off-island because there is nowhere in the territory they can be safely housed and treated.
Bryan praised Senate President Novelle E. Francis Jr. and other members of the 35th Legislature for passing the measure.
“Now, we must continue to prioritize early and consistent treatment, so Virgin Islanders with serious mental illness may manage their conditions, overcome challenges, and receive the support they need,” Bryan said.
Medicaid
Bryan also made a major announcement regarding Medicaid.
“More than 30 percent of Virgin Islanders, conservatively, do not have access to traditional health insurance. Our ability for low income families to access Medicaid has been hindered historically by the requirement for matching funds imposed by the federal government,” Bryan said.
“For more than two decades the Virgin Islands’ Federal Medicaid Assistance Percentage (FMAP) was 50% then it was increased to 55% in 2010. This is the share of Medicaid funding that is provided by the federal government, which has long been far lower for territories than for states. This means, since then, the local government has been required to come up with 45 cents for every dollar expended for Medicaid benefits in the territory. Over the years, the Government of the Virgin Islands, its lobbyists, and our congressional delegates have tirelessly advocated for an increase in the FMAP,” Bryan said.
“Today, I am happy to announce, that not only did we see a temporary increase in the FMAP to 89% from December 2021 through March 2023, but we have made history with the passing of omnibus legislation that permanently increases the FMAP from 55 % to 83% for the Virgin Islands. Further adding to the historic significance of this landmark legislation, it was signed right here in the Virgin Islands, while the President vacationed on the island of St. Croix,” Bryan said.
Further, he said, “We are now exploring expanding Medicaid to cover more of the uninsured population. This is a tremendous accomplishment, and we would like to thank the Honorable Stacey Plaskett, her staff, and our Washington team for their incredible work.”
Housing
Bryan encouraged those interested in purchasing a home to take advantage of the new “V.I. Slice” Moderate Income Home Ownership Program, and said the V.I. Housing Authority “continues the implementation of a $1 billion Redevelopment plan, which will see the replacement of the entire 3,000 units of public housing with half new construction and half of the units to be comprehensively modernized over five years.”
In addition, “Priority housing projects include 250 units at Walter I. M. Hodge Pavilion where a groundbreaking was held in June 2022 and completion is anticipated in December 2024; 84 state-of-the-art units at Estate Donoe which is 39 percent complete; 98 units of senior housing at Stoney Ground; and 70 new units at Ludvig Harrigan where demolition has been completed on the old units. VIHA is leveraging its federal funding to improve all of our housing communities,” he said.
The governor also said he has a plan to deal with the derelict buildings that persist across the territory.
“Buildings damaged by hurricanes Hugo and Marilyn have encumbered additional damages in the aftermath of hurricanes Irma and Maria. We have tried to incentivize property owners by dangling the proverbial ‘carrot,’ but we have simply not made enough progress with the current approach. The time has come for us to be more aggressive in restoring the previous beauty of our islands,” he said.
Bryan said he will be sending down legislation “that unifies and modernizes our historic preservation laws, as well as addresses abandoned and derelict properties. We will be seeking to put in place a process for properties to be placed into conservatorship by order of the court.”
Those conservatorships, “would temporarily transfer control of the property to a public or non-profit entity for the purpose of restoring the property to functional viability. Emphasis on temporarily, because we want families to maintain these properties but they simply don’t have the resources or the will to do it,” Bryan said. “I look forward to your collaboration and cooperation on this historic effort.”
Public Safety
Bryan praised V.I. Police Commissioner Ray Martinez and all department members as “all categories of serious crimes declined versus the prior year and the territory recorded the lowest number of homicides in a decade.”
He said the Bureau of Corrections is working to “emphasize re-entry” and will be using federal funding to help provide transitional housing after prisoners are released.
Bryan said he wants to take a closer look at the Youth Rehabilitation Center operated by the Department of Human Services.
“This institution is no longer effective in the conduct of its mandate. Children remanded to YRC typically are not detained long enough to avail themselves of meaningful rehabilitation services. It has become an expensive babysitting service for troubled youth. As my administration enters its second term, we will be exploring alternative approaches to addressing juvenile delinquency,” Bryan said.
He added, “We want peace in our communities. We want to enjoy our paradise and to invite guests to do the same, particularly after years of COVID restrictions. Our culture demands that we come together and do so often. We want our carnivals, parades, and concerts violence free.”
Cannabis
Virgin Islanders have been celebrating the legalization of cannabis use by adults age 21 and over after Bryan recently signed a bill into law, but regulations required to enact the law still have to be drafted and passed, which is likely to take several years.
Bryan signed similar legislation regarding medical marijuana four years ago, but regulations were never completed and the law was never implemented.
The territory will not have legal dispensaries or make the drug available for medical or sacramental use until the regulations are passed by the Cannabis Advisory Board.
Bryan didn’t get into the specifics or provide a timeline, but said that “we will be taking a cautious and conservative approach to building the regulatory ecosystem that will sustain the cannabis industry in the Virgin Islands.”
He did take the opportunity to reiterate his desire for legislation that would authorize the University of the Virgin Islands to undertake cannabis research, which “could prove to be the most significant single revenue source in Virgin Islands history,” Bryan said. “We intend to resubmit the legislation to this body as we cannot afford to miss this opportunity.”
Transparency
One thing that Bryan did not mention during the speech was “transparency,” which he has often cited as a key component of his administration, using it as a tagline in all Government House press releases, with a link to the URL transparency.vi.gov.
That website, which is required by law under the V.I. Code, has been offline since at least Jan. 18, following inquiries from The Daily News about its flaws.
The website was still “temporarily down for maintenance” as of Monday night, according to a note posted to the URL.
Future challenges
Bryan concluded by saying that, “I must warn of some newly emerging challenges on the horizon. The economy continues to improve as we navigate out of the pandemic. However, the territory is sailing into some strong headwinds. The economists at the World Bank are warning that global growth has slowed to the extent that the global economy is perilously close to falling into recession.”
Inflation in most places is rising higher than it has in decades, “triggering a cost-of-living crisis. Financial conditions are tightening across the globe and there is a widespread shortage of skilled workers, thereby creating issues for a variety of industries reliant on those skilled trade workers.”
“Nationally, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is predicting at least a mild recession to affect the country sometime later this year caused by falling consumer and business spending and rising interest rates,” Bryan said. “But we do not need economists to tell us what we feel at the gas pump and in the grocery store.”
Since the start of 2020, “inflation has increased markedly in the Territory, increasing 7.1% in 2020, by 5.7% in 2021, and by approximately 7% in 2022. There is, however, some reason for optimism, as the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve is having the intended effect of slowing the growth of inflation nationally. Hopefully, we will soon see the benefit of that locally,” Bryan said.
The local government “has implemented our own policy of fiscal stimulus to increase the spending power of Virgin Islanders,” Bryan said, citing $40 million in outstanding retroactive wages owed to government employees and retirees.
“The government’s current obligation for repayment of retroactive wages — which goes back 40 years, still stands at about $135 million. We have budgeted another $25 million to be paid out before October 1st,” Bryan said. “I know some people thought it was an election ploy, but we’re serious about our people.”
His administration also gave $500 cash stipends to 19,269 Social Security beneficiaries, and $23.5 million in premium pay to private and public sector employees who “kept our economy moving during the pandemic,” Bryan said.
“Armed with this influx of cash that continues to be distributed to the people and bolstered by the numerous programs and projects this administration has championed, I am confident that the territory is prepared for whatever economic challenges lie ahead,” Bryan said.