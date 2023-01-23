State of the Territory Address

ST. THOMAS — Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. promised many things during Monday’s State of the Territory Address, pledging to fix the V.I. Water and Power Authority, improve education, fight crime, raise wages, solve the housing crisis, finish long-overdue capital projects, and use billions in federal relief funding to improve all Virgin Islanders’ lives.

Bryan delivered his fifth annual address at the Legislature on St. Thomas, where Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach, senators, Cabinet members, V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett and other dignitaries had gathered to hear more about the territory’s financial and overall health.

