Some V.I. government workers will have a four-day weekend this week after Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. issued a proclamation commemorating Thanksgiving Day and granted administrative leave on Friday to non-essential government employees.
Bryan, in the proclamation said the Friday after Thanksgiving will be a “A Day of Thanksgiving Reflection” and encouraged residents to observe the extended holiday “with appropriate thankful and reflective activities at home.”
It means V.I. government workers will enjoy a four-day weekend ahead of other administrative leave days during Christmas and the New Year.
In a separate proclamation, Bryan approved administrative leave to commemorate Christmas and New Year’s Day, which both fall on a Sunday, this year.
Territory-wide, all non-essential government employees are granted administrative leave on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday Jan. 2, 2023, according to a Government House news release.
“The administrative leave does not apply to essential employees and employees on a regular or rotating shift,” the release stated.
“Employees on annual or sick leave immediately preceding or immediately following the time period administrative leave is granted will not receive administrative leave,” according to the statement, which added that future leave will not be substituted for employees considered essential and/or whose shift happens to fall on a day in which other employees are granted administrative leave.